Join Priests for Life, other pro-life groups at national memorial for the unborn on January 24 in DC

The 30th annual National Memorial for the Pre-Born and Their Mothers and Fathers promises to be bigger and better than ever this year, as we honor the governors of Florida, South Dakota, and Nebraska, as well as pro-life advocates and lawmakers from around the country.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Those who attend the 30th annual National Memorial for the Pre-Born and Their Mothers and Fathers on January 24 in Washington, D.C., will have the chance to honor the pro-life lawmakers and activists who fought against pro-abortion amendments on state ballots this past election season.

But they also will have a chance to meet and greet in person some of those who will carry the pro-life movement forward into the future as we introduce the winners of a youth essay contest sponsored by Stand True, the youth outreach of Priests for Life.

Prepare to be wowed.

The three-level contest was open to students in junior high, high school, and college. The topic for junior high and high school students was “Be My Vote for the Unborn,” which invited writers to explore the ways even those too young to vote, or brand-new voters, can help influence an election.

The junior high winner, Mary Grover, a sixth grader from Owings, Maryland, titled her essay, “Voteless, Not Voiceless,” and wrote: “Sharing your values is important, especially for young people. Speaking to others about the value of all human life at all stages can help promote better understanding. It is especially important to share your opinions on abortion because innocent human life is at stake.”

Charlotte Swannack, a homeschooled high school junior from Cary, N.C., won the high school division with her essay titled “Stand for the Unborn.” She concluded her essay with the assertion, “Changing our society to a culture of life is not going to be an easy task, but we must take comfort knowing that God is in control, and that through Him abortion will become illegal and unthinkable.”

The topic for college students, “The Duty to Vote Pro-life,” asked entrants to convey persuasive reasons why pro-life people need to vote and how the abortion issue affects their vote.

Grace Walker-Ros, a junior at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater, won the college competition with her piece titled, “A Civic Duty to Defend Life.” In it, the resident of Wheeling, Illinois, vowed, “I will always vote pro-life and will also work to help cultivate future leaders and politicians who will use the power of their offices to be the voice for the voiceless.”

Their essays are available at the Stand True website. All three are making plans to attend the national prayer service at Constitution Hall on the morning of the March for Life, and they will be introduced during the service that runs from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

It will be an honor for me to meet them in person.

The service, sponsored annually by Priests for Life and the National Pro-Life Religious Council, promises to be bigger and better than ever this year, as we honor the governors of the three states – Florida, South Dakota, and Nebraska – that defeated the abortion amendments, as well as all the pro-life activists and lawmakers in all 10 states that voted on the amendments, and the two – Arkansas and Minnesota – that succeeded in keeping amendments off their ballots.

This year we also have a large number of pro-life groups who have signed on as co-sponsors of the annual interdenominational service. They include: LifeSiteNews; National Institute of Family and Life Advocates; Population Research Institute; Faith & Freedom Coalition; Wallbuilders; American Values; Douglass Leadership Institute; Bott Radio Network; National Right to Life Committee; Timothy Plan; American Principles Project; AFA Action; American Target Advertising; Mills Family Foundation.

Also, the Salt & Light Council; America’s Frontline Doctors (Free Speech Foundation); Mike Hill; Florida Voice for the Unborn; Bukas Loob sa Diyos Covenant Community; 40 Days for Life; Thomas More Society; & Then There Were None; Pro-Love Ministries.

The service will begin with a Catholic Mass at 7:30 a.m. A meet-and-greet will take place at the end of the prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are not required and large groups can be easily accommodated.

Constitution Hall is at 1776 D. St. NW. Go to NationalPrayerService.com for more information.

