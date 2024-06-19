Join Rosary novena to Immaculate Heart of Mary to stop WWIII and restore peace

‘Unless the world turns back to God’ and ‘humbly asks for forgiveness and mercy,’ there is a danger of widespread war and even ‘the possible annihilation of a great part of humanity,’ warns the Rosary novena website, citing Our Lady of Fatima.

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholics are being called upon to partake in a worldwide Rosary novena to restore peace in the world.

From June 24 to July 2, Catholics around the world will partake in a nine-day Rosary novena, appealing to the Immaculate Heart of Mary to avert a Third World War and restore peace.

“We are in WWIII,” the website promoting the initiative declared. “President George Bush Jnr said as much back in 2005, and Pope Francis said the same in 2013. In the first week of June 2024, Germany and the US gave Ukraine permission to use their weapons to strike inside Russia, and France is considering sending troops to Ukraine.”

The novena is being led by a faithful Catholic who told LifeSiteNews she would like to remain anonymous, saying, “my sole motivation is simple – to do my best to stop WWIII.”

“The Middle East is a tragedy, and one can never rule out a confrontation between China and Taiwan. And North Korea? Let’s pray no country uses nuclear weapons – there is no such thing as a limited nuclear war,” the website explains.

“It makes little difference who started down this path. Our Lady warned the children at Fatima in 1917, ‘war is the punishment for sin’. A hundred years later, the world is awash with every type of sin imaginable,” it continues.

“For this reason, we all share some of the responsibility for this calamitous situation,” the website declares. “Unless the world turns back to God; humbly asks for forgiveness and mercy; and cries out in one voice to heaven to help end this madness, we must accept the consequences – the possible annihilation of a great part of humanity.”

The novena follows the directive of Pope Benedict XV, who reigned during WWI. During the devastating war, Pope Benedict called on Catholics to join him in a novena to Mary, Queen of Peace.

Before the novena was even completed, Our Lady appeared to the three young children at Fatima, Portugal, on May 13, 1917. Later, on October 13, 1917, around 70,000 people witnessed the Miracle of the Sun, which some say is the greatest public miracle since the Resurrection.

The First World War ended the next year in 1918.

The new Rosary novena includes Pope Benedict XV’s same novena prayer: “To Mary, then, who is the Mother of Mercy and omnipotent by grace, let loving and devout appeal go up from every corner of the earth – from noble temples and tiniest chapels, from royal palaces and mansions of the rich as from the poorest hut – from blood-drenched plains and seas.”

“Let it bear to Her the anguished cry of mothers and wives, the wailing of little innocent ones, the sighs of the generous heart; that her most tender and benign solicitude may be moved and the peace we ask for be obtained for our agitated world,” it concludes.

Each day of the novena, Catholics are asked to pray Pope Benedict’s prayer, the Rosary, and a short intention which can be found on the website.

“If you want peace in the world, go home and love your families,” the website quotes St. Teresa of Calcutta.

Share











