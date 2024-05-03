Join the future of Canada’s pro-life movement at the Youth Summit following National March for Life

The Youth Summit, set to take place in Ottawa on Friday, May 10, will feature speeches by pro-life heroes, including former Planned Parenthood Director turned pro-life advocate Abby Johnson.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Young pro-life Canadians from across the country are set to gather in the nation’s capital for the annual Youth Summit following the National March for Life.

On Friday, May 10, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) will host their annual Youth Summit, featuring speeches by pro-life heroes, including former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life advocate Abby Johnson. There will also be an optional workshop on the importance of using abortion victim photography to show the humanity of the unborn.

“Through the Youth Summit, youth will acquire a new-found fervor for the pro-life movement, with captivating speakers to inspire hope, share personal testimonies and provide practical solutions from a variety of fields,” CLC Youth Coordinator Maeve Roche told LifeSiteNews.

“Our Youth Summit also serves as an opportunity for connecting with like-minded youth from across the country,” she continued. “It can be challenging to be a pro-life young in Canada today, and can, in fact, feel very isolating. Connecting youth with community not only fosters friendships, but it also empowers youth to become active voices in their communities.”

The summit will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, following the National March for Life in downtown Ottawa on Thursday. The event will be held at the Ottawa Conference and Event Centre. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

The event will kick-off with morning Mass where Steadfast Worship, a Toronto-based praise and worship band, will be offering the liturgical music.

“It’s always so beautiful to begin the day in prayer and worship of our Lord,” Roche explained. “Although not all of our youth attendees are Catholic, we certainly aim to encourage all attendees to attend and join us in prayerful reflection on the National March for Life and the sanctity of human life at large.”

“Filling our souls with a greater sense of peace and quietude at the beginning of the day, can prepare our youth for a busy day of speakers and better facilitate the absorption and contemplation of these complex issues,” she added.

The summit itself features pro-life speakers from across North America. In addition to Abby Johnson, who will explain her conversion to the pro-life movement, youth will meet Dr. John Bruchalski, a former abortionist who later opened a pro-life OB-GYN practice that supports ethical fertility support and maternal healthcare.

Finally, attendees will hear from Canadian pro-life heroine Mary Wagner, who went inside Canadian abortion clinics to offer roses and support to the women who were seeking abortions. Wagner has served multiple prison sentences for her pro-life ministry.

The event also includes 4 breakout sessions, with speakers from a variety of fields of expertise, including medicine, human rights law, activism and pregnancy care centers.

For more information on the Youth Summit and other pro-life events surrounding the National March for Life, click here.

Share











