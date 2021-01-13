Joint Chiefs of Staff warn U.S. troops against ‘sedition and insurrection’

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

January 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Joint of Chiefs of Staff, the senior body of U.S. military leaders, issued a memo to all U.S. service members after last week’s Capitol riot warning them against “sedition and insurrection.”

The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021

“We witnessed actions inside the Capitol building that were inconsistent with the rule of law,” they wrote. “The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection.”

“As we have done throughout our history, the U.S. military will obey the lawful orders from civilian leadership,” the Joint Chiefs told troops.

“Any act to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values and oath; it is against the law,” they added.

The seven generals and one admiral also affirmed that “in accordance with the Constitution, confirmed by the states and the courts, and certified by Congress, President-elect Biden will be inaugurated and will become our 46th Commander in Chief.”

At least one military veteran, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, has been charged for participating in the breach of the Capitol last Wednesday.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley had sent a message to the armed forces last June during the Black Lives Matter riots reminding troops that “we will uphold the values of our nation, and operate consistent with national laws(.)”

“Every member of the U.S. military swears an oath to support and defend the Constitution and the values embedded within it,” he wrote.

Days before, leftist rioters had sieged the White House, leaving more than 60 Secret Service officers injured, while others destroyed federal and municipal buildings and attacked historic sites across the country.