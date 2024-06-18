Jordan Peterson calls abortion ‘hands down’ the biggest cause of death for children

The anti-woke Canadian psychologist made a strong pro-life statement in a rebuke to a U.S. congresswoman’s social media post saying gun violence is the main cause of child fatalities.

(LifeSiteNews) – Prominent anti-woke Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson made a strong pro-life statement after observing that abortion is “hands down” the number one cause of death in children in a rebuke to a U.S. congresswoman’s social media post saying gun violence is the main cause of child fatalities.

On June 14, U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib wrote on X, “Gun violence is already the leading cause of death for children and teens in our country. This will make mass shootings deadlier. SCOTUS has blood on its hands. This unhinged Supreme Court needs to stop legislating from the bench.”

Tlaib’s post was in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling invalidating a Trump-era ban on rifle “bump stocks” put in place after the 2017 Las Vegas mass shootings in which 58 people were killed.

In reply to Tlaib, on June 15, Peterson wrote on X, “Nope, It’s abortion Hands down By at least an order of magnitude.”

In a subsequent X post, Peterson added about his first reply, “Not for teens In case it needs to be said And for the progressive @TheDemocrats The point probably required clarification.”

Peterson’s social media post garnered a positive response from Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), whose director of communications Pete Baklinski replied, “@jordanbpeterson must be pro-life.”

“He recognizes that 1) human life exists in the womb 2) and that ending that life via abortion is killing. Official Canadian government stats make it clear that Dr. Peterson is right that abortion is the leading cause of death in Canada,” Baklinski wrote.

According to statistics, the child firearm mortality in the United States has gone up from 1.8 deaths per 100,000 in 2013 to 3.7 in 2021, with 2,571 child deaths due to firearms that year.

By contrast, in the United States, in 2021, there were no less than 625,978 abortions, although the actual rate is much higher.

Peterson’s official stance on abortion has never been 100 percent verified, but in 2017 he did say “Abortion is clearly wrong.”

He has made many pro-family comments. Recently, he blasted a post on the Instagram “Facts” page claiming people without kids “tend” to be happier, saying the reality is that kids make one’s life “more meaningful than any” material worldly possession could ever do.

Last year, Peterson said the reason for country’s low birth rates is due to a society that has “demonized family and children” and not, as a recent media report suggests, because of high housing prices.

Peterson has been critical of the United Nations and World Economic Forum (WEF), which advocate via various programs a world population control agenda.

Last year, Peterson said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the “poster boy for the Klaus Schwab and WEF types.”

As a result, Peterson said earlier this year that he is looking at launching a pro-family international consortium as an alternative to the WEF, which he said offers the world nothing but an “apocalyptic narrative.”

As for CLC, Baklinski noted that the most recent numbers from the Canadian Institute for Health Information show that there “were 97K abortions in 2022, up 11% as a result of Mr. Trudeau pumping millions into increasing and expanding access to abortion country-wide.”

“By comparison, Stats Canada found in the same year that the leading cause of death of born Canadians was cancer (82K). Abortion is the number one killer of humans in Canada. It’s time to stop the killing,” he added.

According to CLC, abortion has killed over four million preborn babies in Canada alone since its legalization in 1969, which is roughly equivalent to the total population of the province of Alberta.

