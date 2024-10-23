Jordan Peterson calls for public apology from Trudeau over accusations about ties to Russia

The prominent psychologist is also considering legal action against Canada's prime minister.

(LifeSiteNews) – Popular psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson demanded an apology from Justin Trudeau after the Canadian prime minister accused him last week of being funded by Russian state media.

In a X post on Friday, Peterson wrote, “Dear @JustinTrudeau Here are the options: 1. I am a Russian agent and traitor 2. You are a liar. 3. You are incompetent.”

Peterson observed that “before we assume the first is true some shred of evidence, no matter how flimsy, should be adduced.”

“If none is forthcoming, then one or both of the next two possibilities must be true,” he wrote.

Peterson then asked for an apology from Canada’s leader.

“Furthermore, a maximally public apology (that means press conference) is due. Your move Sir Take note @TuckerCarlson.”

In another X post on the same day, Peterson made fun of Trudeau’s claims by posting a fake image of himself wearing a Russian hat, saying the leader should use the (fake) photos to implicate him.

“Here Use this @JustinTrudeau It’s more convincing than Whatever You have For sure,” he wrote.

As reported by LifeSiteNews last week, Trudeau claimed U.S. media personality Tucker Carlson and Peterson are being funded by the state media outlet Russia Today. He also blamed Russia for “amplifying the chaos” surrounding the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests.

Trudeau made the claim last Wednesday under oath during testimony at the Foreign Interference Commission, after he was asked about Russia’s alleged role in the Freedom Convoy.

Peterson, as reported by LifeSiteNews, confirmed he is considering legal action against the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Trudeau has praised China for its “basic dictatorship” and has labeled the authoritarian nation as his favorite country other than his own.

Peterson for his part has been critical of Trudeau and his Liberal government for years.

Share











