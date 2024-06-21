Jordan Peterson calls out Canadian schools for pushing ‘pride’ month propaganda, says it ‘has to stop’

The prominent psychologist warned that 'the K-12 system is almost entirely in the hands of the anti-liberal/anti-conservative radicals' in response to a Grade 3 lesson about drag queens.

(LifeSiteNews) – Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson said LGBT indoctrination in Canadian schools “has to stop” after a concerned citizen posted a photo of Grade 3 students being taught all about “Drag” “Kings” and “Queens.”

“What’s up @fordnation” Peterson noted Monday on X.

“This has to stop,” he wrote, adding, “The K-12 system is almost entirely in the hands of the anti-liberal/anti-conservative radicals.”

“A very bad long-term strategy for traditionalists or even the merely sane.”

The photo of the Grade 3 class was posted by X user Chanel Pfahl on June 17 and is purported to be of a classroom in Tony Pontes Public School in Caledon, Ontario. The slide is titled “What is Pride Month.”

The photo shows a slide being shown to students with the text, “What is Drag? What is a Drag Queen? Have you ever heard of RuPaul’s Drag Race? How do you get into drag? What do you get out of being a drag performer? Are There Drag Kings? Is there a difference between you and your drag persona? What do you wish more people knew about drag? What can young people take away from drag? Are there diversity issues within the drag community?”

“Grade 3 education under @fordnation,” said Chanel Pfahl, a “former high school teacher” who exposes “wokism in Canadian schools.”

Pfahl called out Toronto Minister of Education Todd Smith for allowing such lessons to be taught to young kids.

“Hey @ToddSmithPC: maybe more academics and less of whatever this is would be a good thing for grade 3s? What do you think?,” she wrote.

Pfahl had earlier posted on X a request to Canadian teachers who are “anti-woke” and who are “willing to share your experiences/observations to any degree (even anonymously), please reach out!”

“I’d love to see if I can help connect you with certain journalists who are interested in reporting on woke indoctrination/political persecution, or with people who can provide a platform for you to share your thoughts directly in whatever format (one is currently looking to do video interviews — your identity can be protected, voice altered, etc). Thanks for your help,” Pfahl wrote.

Peterson, who has spoken out against “Pride” month and radical LGBT ideology on numerous occasions, said that he believes “people when they say what they mean” in terms of them being prideful about “pride.”

Earlier this month, he slammed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government at the start of “Pride” month, saying that in his view it is really a “celebration of casual hedonistic self-centered sex” and not a “celebration of love.”

As for the Trudeau government, it has gone all in on radical transgender ideology, including the so-called “transitioning” of minors, while at the same time introducing laws that on the surface appear to be about helping children.

It has also gone all in promoting transgenderism and gender ideology, as can be seen from its federal “2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan,” which gives $100 million in funding over five years for homosexual and transgender initiatives.

Canadians, however, have started to push back, as many gathered for a “one nation under God” protest against the LGBT agenda in schools this past weekend at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Share











