Jordan Peterson considering legal action after Trudeau claims he’s funded by Russia

(LifeSiteNews) –– Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson says he is considering legal action against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the prime minister accused the popular commentator of being funded by Russian state media.

In an interview with the National Post, Peterson emphatically denied ever taking money from Russia, adding that what Trudeau said is a “very serious accusation” that may warrant legal action.

“You should have at least got them right,” Peterson said of Trudeau’s allegation. “I don’t think it’s reasonable for the prime minister of the country to basically label me a traitor and I don’t find it amusing.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews last week, Trudeau claimed U.S media personality Tucker Carlson and Peterson are being funded by the state funded media outlet Russia Today (RT). He also blamed Russia for “amplifying the chaos” surrounding the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests.

Trudeau made the claim last Wednesday under oath during testimony at the Foreign Interference Commission, after he was asked about Russia’s alleged role in the Freedom Convoy.

As a result of Trudeau’s comments, Peterson confirmed to the National Post that he is looking into launching a defamation lawsuit against the prime minister, while at the same time noting that such lawsuits can often be a “losing game” and that they are a “pain, and I’m not interested in being burdened down with that sort of pain, practically speaking.”

“But by the same token, how about you don’t defame me when you’re the prime minister, especially stupidly,” he said.

Peterson said that he has been talking with his family about whether he has, in his words, a “moral obligation to go after him for defamation.”

“He’s not like my neighbour, he’s the prime minister,” said Peterson.

Last week, Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila Peterson had suggested on social media that Trudeau’s comments might warrant a lawsuit from her father.

In his interview with the National Post, Peterson said he does not know how he got “dragged into this” because he has never been even “peripherally” linked to Russian funds.

“But I don’t think Trudeau is informed enough to understand what the hell’s going on, period, but certainly not in the broader social media space,” he added.

Peterson also took issue with the notion he is somehow a Russian stooge, saying, “I’m just not involved in this scandalous issue with Russia at all, not a bit.”

“It’s worse than that, because I’ve been informing myself as to foreign media manipulation, in detail,” he said.

As of press time, Carlson, who has been an open critic of the prime minister, has yet to issue a statement in response to Trudeau’s allegations.

Currently, the Commission on Foreign Interference, which is largely focused on Chinese meddling in Canadian politics, is taking place in Ottawa, headed by Justice Marie-Josée Hogue. She had earlier said she and her lawyers will remain “impartial” and will not be influenced by politics. In January, Hogue said that she would “uncover the truth whatever it may be.”

The commission was struck after Trudeau’s special rapporteur, former Governor General David Johnston, failed in an investigation into CCP allegations last year after much delay. That inquiry was not done in public and was headed by Johnston, who is a “family friend” of Trudeau.

Johnston quit as “special rapporteur” after a public outcry following his conclusion that there should not be a public inquiry into the matter. Conservative MPs demanded Johnston be replaced over his ties to both China and the Trudeau family.

The potential meddling in Canada’s elections by agents of the CCP has many Canadians worried as well.

As for Trudeau, he has praised China for its “basic dictatorship” and has labeled the authoritarian nation as his favorite country other than his own.

Peterson for his part has been critical of Trudeau and his Liberal government for years.

