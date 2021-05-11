Jordan Peterson: ‘It is a sin to not speak the truth!’

May 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Famous Canadian psychologist and free speech advocate Jordan Peterson said people need to pursue truth at all costs: “It is a sin to not speak the truth!”

In an hour-long interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Peterson asked, “Do you believe that reality is better constituted as a consequence of truth or falsity?" He explained that “[i]f you believe it is better constituted as a consequence of truth, then you have a responsibility to tell the truth.” An individual should not weigh the consequences of telling the truth and then hide behind a lie or a falsity out of fear. Whatever the consequences are of speaking the truth, they are good because they are “a consequence of telling the truth.”

In 2016, Peterson was a professor at the University of Toronto in Canada, with a thriving clinical practice as a psychologist. When the Trudeau government passed Bill C-16 enshrining transgender ideology in the Human Rights Act, Peterson refused to address the students using their “preferred pronouns.” From that moment on, Peterson was thrust into the spotlight, but continued to advocate for free speech.

During his interview with Tucker Carlson, Peterson shared some anecdotes on why attacks against what is called “patriarchy” and “white privilege” are based on lies. Patriarchy as understood by the radicals, Peterson explained, is all about power, run by white males for their own interest, and not for the common good. “This is ridiculous!” Peterson exclaimed.

He went on to explain how hierarchies are a natural part of any society and that any type of state governance is susceptible to corruption. “The battle ground against evil is in the soul of the individual,” he said. Our social structures are corrupt because man has corruption in his soul. The problem, he continued, is that these social structures, specifically the government, become “a convenient target.” This then “reduces responsibility that you have to take for the nature of your own experience.”

Returning to the subject of speaking the truth, Carlson presented a scenario in which some people may lose their jobs for speaking out, while having to support their wives and children? Speaking the truth for many may result in getting fired, Carlson objected.

Peterson referred to chapter three in his new book. The alternative to not speaking the truth is “to wile away the decades at a job that kills your soul,” Peterson said, adding, “It is a sin to not speak the truth.” The unknown consequences of speaking the truth are what make it an adventure. All of us will suffer at some point in this life, Peterson explains. This is a reality. The question is how we will respond to suffering. “Things that are not good don’t go away because you ignore them. The price isn’t escapable.”

Peterson’s final words in the interview left Carlson silent, “Truth in speech is of divine significance … if you believe it, act it out. Take the consequence. Do you want the truth on your side or do you want to hide behind falsehoods.”