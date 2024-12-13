Jordan Peterson moves to US, says Trudeau’s Canada may soon become ‘totalitarian hell hole’

Popular Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson has moved to the United States, citing new censorship laws in the works from the Trudeau government, which he said would make living in Canada akin to being in a 'totalitarian hell hole.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Popular Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson has moved to the United States, citing as one reason new censorship laws in the works from the Trudeau government, which he said would make living in Canada akin to being in a “totalitarian hell hole.”

Peterson made the announcement in a recent podcast with his daughter, Mikhaila Peterson Fuller. The father and daughter talked about a host of different things, but Mikhaila at one point said, “Welcome to moving to America formally.”

“I guess that’s what happened, isn’t it?” said Peterson. “Is this the big announcement?”

Thanks to the authoritarian Liberal thugs in our government, Canada has lost a national treasure. Jordan Peterson has announced that he is officially moving to the States. This made me sad. pic.twitter.com/wlHFAjiZ82 — 🅾️ Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) December 12, 2024

When it comes to the Trudeau government, he took direct aim at its Bill C-63, or the Online Harms Act. Put forth under the guise of protecting children from exploitation online, the bill seeks to expand the scope of “hate speech” prosecutions, and even desires to target such speech retroactively.

The law also calls for the creation of a Digital Safety Commission, a digital safety ombudsperson, and the Digital Safety Office, all tasked with policing internet content.

“[With] the new legislation that the Liberals are attempting to push through Bill C-63, I’d be living in a totalitarian hell hole if that legislation passes, and it could well pass,” he said.

“The tax situation is out of hand. The government in Canada at the federal level is incompetent beyond belief and it’s become uncomfortable for me in my neighborhood in Toronto,” he added.

He went on to note how living in the United States, where his daughter Mikhaila resides, comes with “decided advantages.”

Peterson observed that another reason for ditching his hometown of Toronto for sunny Florida was his ongoing battle with the College of Psychologists and Behavioural Analysts of Ontario.

“The issue with the College of Psychologists is very annoying, to say the least,” he said.

He has been embattled with the CPO after it mandated he undergo social media “training” to keep his license after he made posts on X, formerly Twitter, criticizing Trudeau and LGBT activists. He recently noted how the CPO offered him a deal to “be bought” in which the legal fees owed to them after losing his court challenge could be waived, but only if he agreed to quit his job as a psychologist.

Peterson recently demanded an apology from Trudeau after the Canadian prime minister accused him of being funded by Russian state media.

For his part, he has been critical of Trudeau and his Liberal government for years.

Share











