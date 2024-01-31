Jordan Peterson praises pro-life, pro-freedom MP Leslyn Lewis after she’s targeted by Trudeau in Parliament

Justin Trudeau had targeted pro-life MP Leslyn Lewis for calling for Canada to leave the United Nations and for dining with pro-freedom Member of European Parliament Christine Anderson.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Famous Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson has praised pro-life and pro-freedom Member of Parliament (MP) Leslyn Lewis after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made disparaging comments about her in the House of Commons.

On January 30, Peterson defended Lewis after she was targeted by Trudeau in Parliament for calling for Canada to leave the United Nations because the organization undermines national sovereignty and citizens’ personal autonomy, also mentioning her previously meeting with Member of European Parliament (MEP) Christine Anderson.

“Keep it up, Dr. Lewis @LeslynLewis You’ve got a clear head and a straight-arrow soul,” Peterson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Peterson’s encouragement came in response to Trudeau’s condemnation of Lewis and her pro-freedom work in Parliament the day before.

During the question period, Trudeau had accused Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre of “muzzling his own caucus.”

“This one is just too easy,” Poilievre responded, laughing. “He had to muzzle a member from Newfoundland who called for an end to his leadership, joining another senator who did the same.”

Poilievre’s comments refer to Newfoundland MP Ken McDonald walking back his statement that Trudeau should undergo a leadership review, just one day after making the initial suggestion.

However, instead of answering Poilievre, Trudeau took aim at Lewis, saying, ” In terms of standing up for his caucus, the leader across the way will not even mention the fact that the person sitting three seats to his left dined with a far right Conservative German politician and wants to abolish the United Nations.”

This is hardly the first time Lewis has been attacked for her pro-freedom stance. Earlier this month, several Liberal MPs took to social media and mainstream media outlets this month to bash Lewis for endorsing a House of Commons petition demanding that Canada “urgently” withdraw from the United Nations and its subgroup, the World Health Organization (WHO).

Similarly, in March 2023, Lewis, along with Colin Carrie, and Dean Allison, were denounced by leftists for meeting with MEP Christine Anderson, who was accused by liberals of having “racist” views.

The backlash following their meeting was so severe that reporters questioned Poilievre if he would remove the three MPs for their actions.

Poilievre responded that he would not, adding, “Right now, what I’m more concerned about is the vile and racist views of the prime minister, who after over half of his adult life dressed up in vile racist costumes so many times that he cannot remember them all.”

Indeed, Lewis seems well accustomed to being bullied by Trudeau and his party, pointing out that their actions are further proof that the party is falling apart.

“The PM is unravelling, @JustinTrudeau’s obsession with a 2nd year Member of Parliament at a time when Canadians are suffering financially is proof that he’s desperately falling apart!” she posted on X.

Lewis’ comments come after months of abysmal polling for the Liberal Party as Canadians seem to have had enough of Trudeau and his government.

While McDonald has now walked back his statement, he has not been the only member of the Liberal Party to condemn Trudeau’s leadership. In November, Liberal Senator Percy Downe wrote that the Liberal Party needs to look for another leader.

As for Lewis, she is pro-life and has consistently called out the Trudeau government for pushing a globalist, anti-life agenda on Canadians.

Early last year, Lewis noted that the WEF is “not our government” and that Canadians did not “sign up” to be attached to one of its charters. Lewis herself helped alert Canadians to the fact that Trudeau’s Liberal government signed onto the WEF charter in 2020.

