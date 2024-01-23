Jordan Peterson says he will ‘publicize every single bit’ of his mandatory ‘re-education’

'I’ll see how burdensome playing your pathetic game becomes, and I will publicize every single bit of it,' Jordan Peterson told the Ontario College of Psychologists.

(LifeSiteNews) — Famous Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson has promised to publish the details of the mandatory re-education program he is being forced to undergo by the Ontario College of Psychologists.

In a January 17 response to the upholding of his mandatory re-education sentence published by the National Post, Peterson warned the Ontario College of Psychologists that he will expose their re-education program which he is forced to attend after publicly refusing to use “gender-neutral” pronouns.

“But I think I’ll fight a little longer,” he wrote. “Bring it on, you bloody pikers: take your next steps, bureaucrats: write me, and tell me how exactly we are to conduct my re-education.”

“I’ll play along, find out exactly what you will do, now that you’ve been emboldened to do whatever it is that the darkest resentful demons lurking in your evil little low-level administrative hearts most truly desire, even to your own detriment,” Peterson continued.

“I’ll see how burdensome playing your pathetic game becomes, and I will publicize every single bit of it,” he warned.

Peterson recently lost his appeal of an administrative board’s decision to compel him to undergo mandatory re-education, meaning that he must attend the training or risk losing his license to practice psychology in Ontario.

Peterson added that his “legal options have” now “been exhausted” after Ontario’s highest court last Wednesday rejected his appeal of the College’s 2022 ruling that his public political statements ran afoul of the administrative board’s rules and that he must therefore submit to, and personally pay for, a “coaching program” on professionalism.

However, Peterson refused to let the court’s decision beat him, pointing out that he had two options: to undergo the training or to reject the decision outright and risk losing his license.

For now, Peterson seems to have chosen to attend the re-education, adding, “And, if I get tired of it, which seems highly likely, I’ll hand over the bloody license I am increasingly embarrassed in any case to possess and let you continue journeying oh-so-morally to the dismal, fearful, pessimistic, moralizing, petty, butter-won’t-melt in our mouths hellish straits that you envision as the paradise best fit for your fellow citizens, yourselves and your children.”

Aside from his professional practice, Peterson has become “independently wealthy” and successfully independent of his psychological practice, which he “had to fold up in 2017” due to controversy.

Since the 2017 controversy, Peterson has become an outspoken critic of Canada’s increasingly totalitarian government and a staunch supporter of free speech. Much of Peterson’s approach focuses on calling people, especially young men, to accept and take on personal responsibility.

While he has seemingly inspired many to explore Christianity, he has not yet espoused a personal belief in any religion, though his wife Tammy converted to Catholicism last year and he has affirmed his support of her decision.

While Peterson said he could personally “end my association with my increasingly mad profession… and go about my perfectly functional life, without the burden of scrapping with idiots — without even the necessity of facing the full reality of the political idiocy and willful blindness that now makes up the Canadian scene,” he said he doesn’t intend to give up so easily.

“You have won the battle, minions of the deep state, faceless-for-now but not for long bureaucrat-authoritarians, but you haven’t won the war,” Peterson warned.

