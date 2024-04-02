Jordan Peterson says it’s ‘unlikely’ he’d become Catholic after wife’s conversion this Easter

'I exist on the borders of things,' Jordan Peterson said, explaining why he considers it 'unlikely' that he would convert to Catholicism.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Prominent Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson has stated that he does not plan to become Catholic even though his wife Tammy entered the Church this Easter Vigil.

During a March 31 interview with Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), Peterson spoke with journalist Colm Flynn regarding Tammy’s conversion to Catholicism this Easter Vigil and his own search for truth.

While Peterson said that nothing is “stopping me” or “holding me back” from entering the Catholic Church, he stated that he does not plan to convert to Catholicism.

“Every everybody’s got their own destiny,” he explained, adding that he believes it’s “unlikely” that it is in his “destiny” to become Catholic.

Jordan Peterson speaking about the power of the cross and the Easter message. ✝️ We spoke at Holy Rosary Church in Toronto just before his wife Tammy formally entered the Catholic Church. Here is my chat with @jordanbpeterson for @EWTNNewsInDepth pic.twitter.com/GeloWZGh0y — Colm Flynn (@colmflynnire) April 1, 2024

“I exist on the borders of things,” Peterson continued.

Peterson’s comments come after he recently blasted Pope Francis for neglecting the salvation of souls and focusing on “climate change,” criticizing the 1960s Second Vatican Council’s attempt to make the Church “relevant” to the modern world.

“That’s not working. It’s shallow,” he said at the time, slamming the “guitar and hippies” that have proliferated following Vatican II.

While Peterson does not plan to convert himself, he celebrated Tammy’s conversion, calling it “ridiculously good.”

“If you love someone, it hurts you when you see them deviate from the thing that draws you to them,” he explained.

“Since she’s pursued her efforts at enlightening herself more thoroughly and this investigation of Catholicism has been key to that she’s much more who she is and that’s great because I love who she is and so the more of that the better,” Peterson declared.

Tammy entered the Catholic Church during the Easter Vigil on March 30 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Toronto where she received the sacraments of Confirmation and her first Holy Communion.

Tammy’s discovery of the beauty and truth of Catholicism came during her battle with cancer and debilitating illness.

Tammy revealed that prayer “would alleviate some of the pain” that she suffered during this time.

“I’d wake up at night and I’d pray the Lord’s Prayer until I went back to sleep. I didn’t allow myself to worry,” she said. “I pretty much prayed all night unless I was sleeping.”

Following her lengthy stay at the Toronto hospital, Tammy travelled to Philadelphia for further tests.

However, when the day came for Tammy’s surgery, doctors discovered that the medical issue had resolved itself on its own and canceled the surgery.

Tammy said that her miraculous recovery, which took place on the fifth day of her novena, is a result of God’s intervention, in addition to a radical change in her diet that involved cutting out everything but meat and water.

As Jordan Peterson previously told LifeSiteNews, Tammy’s decision came after years of searching for the truth, something that he revealed is central to their marriage.

Peterson explained that he decided to make the pursuit for truth a priority in his life and marriage because of “the knowledge that no one gets away with anything.”

Before their marriage, Peterson asked his wife if she would be dedicated to telling the truth. He described her conversion as an “extension” of the commitment that they made upon getting married.

Peterson also stated his belief that a married couple can find two different truths and remain unified “by listening, negotiating, sparring and playing, by discussing a joint vision, by caring for each other with love, by having children and grandchildren.”

Peterson has yet to publicly affiliate himself with one specific religion.

Share











