Jordan Peterson slams CBC for report on polygamous relationships

The well-known psychologist called out the broadcaster for continuing to undermine 'society and the family' with a report on the rise of polyamory in Canada.

(LifeSiteNews) – Renowned anti-woke Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson ripped the state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) for trying to undermine “society and the family” by publishing a report that seems to legitimize polygamous relationships.

“The corporate sluts, whores and pimps at @CBC continue their work undermining society and the family,” Peterson wrote Thursday on X (formerly Twitter) in reply to a posting from Kat Kanada about the CBC report.

“Your tax dollars at work in @JustinTrudeau Canada Defund the CBC The sooner the better.”

Kanada had posted a link to a CBC report titled “Polyamorous relationships are on the rise in Canada.”

“CBC has put out some propaganda about polygamous relationships. I’m quite sick of funding the garbage they publish and call it “journalism.” DEFUND THE CBC!,” she wrote on X.

The CBC report features 41-year-old Steph Davidson and, as noted by Peterson, seems to legitimatize a polyamory lifestyle as not only normal but something that allegedly is becoming more acceptable and frequent in Canadian society.

Davidson was quoted as saying, “My friends, when I first started dating someone who was non-monogamous, their immediate instinct was ‘you deserve all of someone.’”

“We’re all just trying to create a relationship style that works for us and not harm other people.”

The report appears to advocate for Canada to allow legal recognition of polyamorous relationships, which means a person has more than one partner at a time.

Citing a Vanier Institute of the Family report, CBC claims that one-in-five Canadians has been engaged in what is known as consensual non-monogamy.

More concerningly, the report then quotes the Canadian Polyamory Advocacy Association, which said “polyamory is a deliberate relationship structure where everyone can have as many romantic partners as they want.”

While polygamy, which is someone being legally married to more than one person at a time is illegal in Canada, polyamory is not recognized in Canadian law.

The CBC report points out this fact and even notes a 2018 case from Newfoundland and Labrador that declared three adults could be legal parents.

The media outlet then quotes family lawyer John-Paul Boyd, who said, “If there’s anything in society that reflects the presumption of the dyadic relationship, it is the law.”

In effect, it could be viewed that Boyd is claiming that Canada’s current laws are outdated because it recognizes binary partnerships as the norm or standard.

Peterson has continually called out woke culture in Canada and abroad, pointing out that this type of culture has been steadily eroding the traditional family model.

As for the Canadian legacy media, despite recent polls showing most Canadians do not place much stock in what it reports, the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to pump millions into the CBC and other outlets.

The CBC’s 2020-2021 annual report indicates that it gets about $1.24 billion in public funding every year, which is about 70 percent of its revenue. Trudeau has recently claimed that Canada must continue its subsidies of the CBC to “protect our democracy.”

Indeed, Trudeau announced more large payouts for legacy media outlets ahead of the 2025 federal election. In total, the subsidies are expected to cost taxpayers $129 million over the next five years.

CBC report latest MSM puff piece trying to ‘normalize polyamory’

When it comes to the teachings of the Catholic Church, marriage is between one man and one woman.

As noted by LifeSiteNews contributor Jonathon Van Maren in a recent blog post, the mainstream media however is “ramping up its efforts to normalize polyamory.”

“Mainstream media outlets have been publishing unsubtle ‘human interest’ stories on polyamory for several years now — without exception, from a positive perspective — and that campaign appears to be ramping up,” Van Maren observed.

“The remaining sexual barriers left in the wake of the redefinition of marriage are coming down, and we are currently witnessing the normalization process. The politicians — and the courts — will likely follow.”

In recent years, there has been a global push to try and redefine the traditional family model, but there has been some pushback. In March, Ireland overwhelmingly voted against proposals to amend the country’s constitution to redefine family, marriage, and motherhood.

