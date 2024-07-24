Jordan Peterson slams ‘evil’ doctor pushing irreversible transgender drugs to children

‘This ‘physician’ has crossed the line from deluded to evil,’ Jordan Peterson said in response to Dr. Helen Webberley promoting puberty blockers to children. ‘There’s just no excuse for it in any possible way,’ he told LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson condemned a United Kingdom doctor for pushing puberty blockers on children.

In a July 20 post on X, Peterson blasted U.K. Dr. Helen Webberley for “transitioning” children through pharmaceutical drugs known as “puberty blockers,” which forever alter a child’s body.

“There’s just no excuse for it in any possible way,” Peterson told LifeSiteNews. “You don’t use the most dramatic possible medical procedure (…) short of euthanasia on confused children.”

“If you just leave the kids alone, the overwhelming majority of them grow out of their gender dysphoria by the time they’re adults,” he continued. “Everyone knows this.”

Peterson’s comments to LifeSiteNews are in response to his post on X condemning Webberley for pushing the dangerous drugs on children.

“This ‘physician’ has crossed the line from deluded to evil,” Peterson had posted in response to a post by Webberley listing so-called “reasons” for children to take the irreversible drugs.

This “physician” has crossed the line

From deluded to evilhttps://t.co/J2tjSYp15f — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 20, 2024

Interestingly, Webberley, a general practitioner known for pushing the LGBT agenda, has just recently returned to work after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel found she committed serious misconduct for offering drugs to gender-confused individuals online.

While the ruling was later overturned, it originally found that Webberley was guilty of misconduct for “not discussing the risks before commencing” the use of puberty blockers with a gender-confused child.

Peterson said that doctors who promote such drugs for children should be “put in prison.”

“It’s a complete bloody lie on the part of the psychological and medical community,” he explained. “And people who don’t know it are either lying or they’re ignorant at a level that’s shocking.”

“It’s the worst ethical violation I’ve ever seen on the part of the psychological and medical community that I can recall under any circumstances whatsoever,” he declared.

Peterson encouraged other doctors to speak out against puberty blockers, warning that “people who remain silent are complicit.”

Webberley’s distribution of puberty blockers comes just months after the U.K. National Health Service’s Cass Review exposed the dangers of “transitioning” children through mutilating methods, such as pharmaceutical drugs and surgeries.

LifeSiteNews has compiled a list of medical professionals and experts who have warned against “transgender” surgeries, highlighting irreversible changes and lifelong side effects.

As LifeSiteNews has previously noted, research does not support the assertions from transgender activists that surgical or pharmaceutical intervention to “affirm” confusion is “medical care” or that it prevents suicides of gender-confused individuals.

In fact, in addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality.

There is also overwhelming evidence that those who undergo “gender transitioning” are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given irreversible surgery. A Swedish study found that those who underwent “gender reassignment” surgery ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide.

Indeed, there is proof that the most loving and helpful approach to people who think they are a different sex is not to validate them in their confusion but to show them the truth.

A new study on the side effects of transgender “sex change” surgeries discovered that 81 percent of those who had undergone “sex change” surgeries in the past five years reported experiencing pain simply from normal movement in the weeks and months that followed — and that many other side effects manifest as well.

Share











