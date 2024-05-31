Jordan Peterson tears into Trudeau for backing gender ideology: ‘Worst medical scandal ever’

In a scathing post directed at the Canadian prime minister, the prominent psychologist said 'there is absolutely no excuse for what has been done on the ‘trans’ front. ... In the same category as the medical ‘experiments’ under the Japanese and the Nazis in the 30s and 40s.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Well-known anti-woke Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson accused the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for going along with the “worst medical scandal ever” after continuing to promote transgender ideology by not banning puberty blockers for children with gender confusion.

“Do you see this, you son of a bi**h? @JustinTrudeau,” Peterson posted Thursday on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s time for the liars and the butchers not only to be stopped but to be prosecuted. There is absolutely no excuse for what has been done on the ‘trans’ front. It is the worst medical scandal ever, I believe. In the same category as the medical ‘experiments’ under the Japanese and the Nazis in the 30s and 40s.”

Peterson was commenting on a May 29 announcement from the British National Health Service (NHS) that in effect bans the prescribing of puberty blockers to “children and young people under 18 in England, Wales and Scotland.”

The UK’s “emergency ban” will last until September 3, 2024, and will apply to prescriptions written by “UK private prescribers and prescribers registered in the European Economic Area (EEA) or Switzerland.”

LifeSiteNews has previously reported on how the NHS was forthcoming.

In Canada, healthcare falls under provincial authority, but the federal government does regulate which drugs can or cannot be approved for sale in the country.

Some provinces, such as Alberta, have taken action to ban puberty blockers as well as forever body-altering “top” or “bottom” surgeries for minors.

On January 31, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced what is the strongest pro-family legislation in Canada, protecting kids from life-altering so-called “top and bottom” surgeries as well as other forms of transgender ideology.

Alberta’s forthcoming regulations include a ban on so-called “top” surgeries (mastectomies, breast constructions) as well as “bottom” surgeries (vaginoplasties, phalloplasties) for children 17 and under. Puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are also restricted to those age 16 and older, but only with parental consent.

The Trudeau government, however, has gone all in promoting transgenderism and gender ideology, as can be seen from their federal “2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan,” which gives $100 million in funding over five years for homosexual and transgender initiatives.

The Trudeau government also banned parents, counselors, and pastors from helping children accept their God-given bodies, via Bill C-4.

The bill bans so-called “conversion therapy” and punishes anyone helping children or others with gender confusion or unwanted same-sex attraction with jail time of up to five years. It is illegal in Canada for anyone to try and reverse a person’s orientation from homosexual to heterosexual, even if that person is an adult who is voluntarily seeking help.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre only recently voiced support for a ban on puberty blockers for minors, as well as Alberta’s ban on “transitioning” kids.

Peterson has called out Trudeau’s government as well as its promotion of extreme transgender ideology on many occasions.

A recent study, as reported by LifeSiteNews, gives unequivocal evidence that people who undergo so-called “gender reassignment” surgery are at higher risk of suicide — an astounding 12 times that of the general population.

When it comes to puberty blockers, which it should be noted are used to chemically castrate sex offenders, studies have shown they can devastate bone density in children. This puts them at risk of osteoporosis, fractures, and other serious injuries. The drugs also carry with them many other side effects, such as emotional disorders, pseudotumor cerebri, paralysis, renal impairment, sudden cardiac death, and stroke in men, as LifeSiteNews has reported.

Share











