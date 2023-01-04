Jordan Peterson told to undergo social media ‘retraining’ to keep clinical psychology license

The world-famous intellectual tweeted that if he were to 'comply with the terms of [his] re-education' that the 'punishment will be announced publicly.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Bestselling Canadian author Jordan Peterson tweeted on Tuesday that the Ontario College of Psychologists (OCP) has “demanded” that he “submit [himself] to mandatory social-media communication retraining” or he will lose his license to practice psychology in the province.

BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023

Peterson added in his Twitter thread that he had been “accused of harming people” but that none of the people who accused him of harm had been his clients.

If the world-famous intellectual wants to keep his license to practice clinical psychology in Ontario, he will have to “take a course” where he will be trained to use social media in a way that does not “harm” people.

Peterson also said that if he were to “comply with the terms of [his] re-education” that the “punishment will be announced publicly.”

Elon Musk replied to Peterson’s tweet with two exclamations marks, expressing his surprise and concern at the revelation.

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2023

Peterson is using the incident as an opportunity to warn his fellow Canadians, saying that this sort of censorious oversight extends to all professions.

He stated: “Canadians: your physicians, lawyers, psychologists and other professionals are now so intimidated by their commissar overlords that they fear to tell you the truth. This means that your care and legal counsel has been rendered dangerously unreliable.”

Canadians: your physicians, lawyers, psychologists and other professionals are now so intimidated by their commissar overlords that they fear to tell you the truth. This means that your care and legal counsel has been rendered dangerously unreliable. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023

The Edmonton-born psychologist stated that he believes he is being disciplined for remarks he made in support of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre and against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

To reiterate: I face public disgrace, mandatory political re-education, disciplinary hearing and potential loss of my clinical licensing for agreeing with @PierrePoilievre and criticizing our standing PM @JustinTrudeau — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023

Today, he tweeted an update of the details of the official process he is expected to undergo.

I mentioned yesterday that I wanted to make the details of the accusations made against me by the Ontario College of Psychologists public. Here’s a string beginning that process. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 4, 2023

Peterson said that he plans “to make all the allegations and my responses as public as possible while abiding by the ethical and legal restrictions on doing so (and least insofar as those rules are clear and commensurate with truth and a reasonable defence.)”

He tweeted screen caps of the documents given to him by the OCP with the introduction “Here are the demands made of me with regard to my re-education. I have formally indicated my refusal to comply.”

Particular emphasis was put on the final three demands, which Peterson tweeted specifically.

Here’s the last page of the required “undertaking.” pic.twitter.com/svwbDveMz8 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 4, 2023

Point 25 of the communication from the OCP stipulates that Peterson agrees that if he is unable to “satisfy all the terms” that is fate will be at the “discretion of the Registrar.”

Peterson also made it known that he is prepared to attend the coaching sessions and report exactly what is taught as a way to expose the OCP “if it becomes necessary.”

If it becomes necessary I will do exactly this. Everything will be made public. https://t.co/13JFHoNNZC — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 4, 2023

