Jordan Peterson resigns from University of Toronto, calls academia a ‘stunningly corrupt enterprise’

(LifeSiteNews) — Popular Canadian clinical psychologist and cultural commentator Dr. Jordan Peterson on Wednesday announced his resignation as a tenured professor at the University of Toronto.

In a column for the National Post, Peterson explained that his decision to give up his teaching position was in large part over an avalanche of “Diversity, Inclusivity and Equity mandates,” which he called the “radical leftist Trinity” and acronymized as “DIE,” lamenting that they have been imposed “universally in academia.”

Peterson said he had “envisioned teaching and researching at the U of T [University of Toronto], full time, until they had to haul my skeleton out of my office. I loved my job. And my students, undergraduates and graduates alike, were positively predisposed toward me.”

But after encountering the relentless push of DIE protocols, he reluctantly concluded “that career path was not meant to be.”

The mandates “have been imposed universally in academia,” he stated, adding that “university hiring committees had already done everything reasonable for all the years of my career, and then some, to ensure that no qualified ‘minority’ candidates were ever overlooked.”

As a result of expanding diversity quotas, Peterson complained that his “qualified and supremely trained heterosexual white male graduate students (and I’ve had many others, by the way) face a negligible chance of being offered university research positions, despite stellar scientific dossiers.”

In addition, the 59-year-old professor emeritus lamented that simply by being associated with him, his students now face difficulties in securing competitive positions in academia.

“I am academic persona non grata, because of my unacceptable philosophical positions,” Peterson explained. “And this isn’t just some inconvenience. These facts rendered my job morally untenable. How can I accept prospective researchers and train them in good conscience knowing their employment prospects to be minimal?”

Peterson blasted the “appalling ideology currently demolishing the universities” and cautioned that the effects trickle “downstream” into “the general culture.” An entire generation of academic researchers, he warned, is “utterly unqualified for the job,” having been hired principally on the basis of sex, race, or their “sexual identity,” rather than academic merit.

Indeed, to maintain tenured positions, Peterson said his “craven colleagues” are forced to bow to the diversity criteria machine.

“They all lie (excepting the minority of true believers) and they teach their students to do the same. And they do it constantly, with various rationalizations and justifications, further corrupting what is already a stunningly corrupt enterprise,” he criticized.

“Some of my colleagues even allow themselves to undergo so-called anti-bias training, conducted by supremely unqualified Human Resources personnel, lecturing inanely and blithely and in an accusatory manner about theoretically all-pervasive racist/sexist/heterosexist attitudes. Such training is now often a precondition to occupy a faculty position on a hiring committee.”

However, these problems are not confined to the walls of university campuses, Peterson noted, saying “what happens in the universities eventually colours everything.”

“Similar moves are afoot in other professional disciplines, such as medicine and law,” he said. “And if you don’t think that psychologists, lawyers and other professionals are anything but terrified of their now woke governing professional colleges, much to everyone’s extreme detriment, you simply don’t understand how far this has all gone.”

Within the “DIE ideology,” Peterson said, there is no admission of compromise, the ideology “is not friend to peace and tolerance. It is absolutely and completely the enemy of competence and justice.”

Academia, businesses, and media are now “at the point where race, ethnicity, ‘gender,’ or sexual preference is first, accepted as the fundamental characteristic defining each person (just as the radical leftists were hoping) and second, is now treated as the most important qualification for study, research and employment.”

In a final critique of those who have allowed the ideology to permeate society without hindrance, Peterson said the fallout “is on you.”

“Cowering cravenly in pretence and silence. Teaching your students to dissimulate and lie. To get along. As the walls crumble. For shame. CEOs: Signalling a virtue you don’t possess and shouldn’t want to please a minority who literally live their lives by displeasure. You’re evil capitalists, after all, and should be proud of it. At the moment, I can’t tell if you’re more reprehensibly timid even than the professors,” he remarked.

“Why the hell don’t you banish the human resource [diversity, inclusion, and equity] upstarts back to the more-appropriately-named Personnel departments, stop them from interfering with the psyches of you and your employees, and be done with it?”

The cultural analyst concluded by turning his attention to “[m]usicians, artists, writers,” whom he begged to put an end to “bending your sacred and meritorious art to the demands of the propagandists before you fatally betray the spirit of your own intuition.”

“Stop censoring your thought. Stop saying you will hire for your orchestral and theatrical productions for any reason other than talent and excellence. That’s all you have. That’s all any of us have.”

“He who sows the wind will reap the whirlwind. And the wind is rising.”

