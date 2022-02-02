Jordan Peterson urges Canadian Conservative politicians to ‘seize the day,’ end COVID mandates

The Canadian psychologist said the opportunity provided by the protesting truckers should not be wasted.

(LifeSiteNews) – Well-known Canadian psychologist and cultural analyst Jordan Peterson said momentum from Canadian truckers in Ottawa protesting COVID mandates is a great opportunity for conservative politicians in Canada to “seize the day” and end their own restrictions.

“What in the world are you waiting for? It’s your moment, you’ve got a huge number of Canadians occupying Ottawa expressing their dismay with the suspension of our charter rights in the face of this so-called emergency,” Peterson said in a video posted Monday.

Peterson’s video was directed specifically at Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and now former leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) Erin O’Toole.

In his video, Peterson noted that the political leaders are “not going to get a better opportunity” to speak out.

“This is your moment conservatives in Canada. You could come out and say to the population, say to the people who are desperate to hear this, that we can have our lives returned to normal and that there’s still some danger, but that we’ve got this with competent leadership and care,” Peterson said.

“We can return our lives to what they should be. We could have our country back. We could move forward into the future in a normal manner.”

Tens of thousands of Canadians from coast to coast have gathered in Ottawa as part of the “Freedom Convoy 2022” in protest against COVID mandates.

As the trucker convoy neared Ottawa, Trudeau fled the city, citing a COVID positive case in his family as the reason. On Monday, he tweeted that he had tested positive for the virus despite having had three COVID jabs.

Peterson called out Trudeau for fleeing the city, saying “our prime minister has literally abandoned the city, run away, as far as I can tell citing security concerns because I think he believes his own propaganda about the nature of the people who are sitting in Ottawa.”

Peterson said about the Trudeau government to the conservative political leaders, “Your opposition, our government is in disarray, and the people are doing everything they can to make their wants known.”

“Guys reassure Canadians, remove these mandates that are crippling our businesses and interfering with our private lives, and stopping us from being able to travel. Seize the day,” Peterson added.

Since the start of the freedom convoy, some provincial governments such as Saskatchewan under Moe have promised to remove vaccine passports “soon.”

Moe did express his support for the truckers in a letter sent Saturday.

Kenney said yesterday that he was hoping to remove Alberta’s vaccine passport as soon as the end of the month but did not give any details.

As for Ford, he denounced the freedom convoy, and his government’s reopening plan has no mention of the removal of the province’s vaccine passport.

On Wednesday, O’Toole was ousted as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) in a 73 – 45 vote, so it remains to be seen what direction the party will take regarding going after the Trudeau Liberals draconian COVID rules.

Under O’Toole as leader of the CPC, the party went along with Trudeau’s COVID mandates, despite the fact many CPC MPs were against them.

The “Freedom Convoy 2022” group says they are not going anywhere until their demands are met. They have raised $10.1 million in funds thus far.

