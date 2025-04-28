Jordan Peterson warned that Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney's fixation on net-zero policies and diversity, equity, and inclusion could lead Canada to disaster.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson is warning that Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney is an ideologue whose ideas could lead Canada to disaster.

In an April 22 episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Peterson warned that Carney being elected would spell disaster for Canada, particularly arguing his commitment to carbon “net zero” and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) quotas will lead to economic and social decline.

“This is one of the things that worries me about Canada at the moment. I know when we talked a couple of weeks ago, I expressed my concerns about what’s happening in Canada,” Peterson said. “I read Carney’s book, Values, I read it twice and I understood it.”

Peterson explained that Carney’s book contains the politicians advocacy for centralized planning and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks.

“He was a huge ESG advocate,” Peterson explained. “He organized many large corporations to go down this central planning governance route, because the market wasn’t pricing everything properly, so central planners had to step in.”

“He’s a big DEI advocate, and he’s also a net zero advocate,” Peterson warned.

“Carney says in his book… Every single financial decision that every individual or organization makes has to prioritize decarbonization above all else, or else.”

“There will be many—he doesn’t say casualties, but he implies that—there will be many that pay a price along the way, but it’s necessary,” Peterson summarized. “You can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs.”

Peterson’s remarks mirror those of a World Economic Forum banker turned whistleblower who earlier this month warned that Carney is using fear tactics to gain control over Canada and usher in globalism.

Although Carney has assured Canadians he is no longer on the board of the World Economic Forum, he has been a longtime supporter of their globalist agenda, especially the United Nations’ energy regulations. In January 2023, he attended the World Economic Forum’s meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Carney has also said that he is willing to use all government powers, including “emergency powers,” to enforce his energy plan if elected prime minister.

Additionally, during his short time in office, Carney has already shown Canadians that he is a staunch supporter of the LGBT agenda, as he spent over $2 million in taxpayer funding on LGBT groups during his first week in office.

