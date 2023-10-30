Jordan Peterson’s wife announces she will enter the Catholic Church this Easter

Tammy Peterson cited her miraculous healing from illness and her husband Jordan's commitment to seeking truth as the driving factors in her conversion.

(LifeSiteNews) — Jordan Peterson’s wife has announced that she will be welcomed into the Catholic Church this Easter, after finding God through her medical sufferings.

On October 27, Tammy Peterson, a cancer survivor and wife of Canada’s most prominent anti-woke psychologist Jordan Peterson, publicly declared that she has entered the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) after searching for the truth for decades.

“I am in R.C.I.A,” Peterson told The Catholic Register during a recent interview. “I will go through that and at Easter, I will become Catholic.”

Originally from Fairview, Alberta, a town of about 2,000 people, Tammy was born into a Protestant family but was left without a formal religious upbringing when her parents stopped attending church. However, she was introduced to Catholicism in a small way through her 104-year-old Polish Catholic great-grandmother who kept a rosary with her everyday

Tammy, herself famous through her podcast The Tammy Peterson Podcast, revealed that it is her constant search for the truth that led her to the Catholic Church.

Tammy explained that her commitment to the truth was tested as a 17-year-old community pool supervisor when local politicians refused to listen to safety concerns which she raised during a meeting. Tammy quit her job on the spot, which she revealed led to an enduring cynicism.

Finding God in the midst of suffering

However, God took Tammy’s cynicism and later transformed it into a passion for searching for the truth during her battle with cancer and debilitating illness.

In 2015, Tammy’s health began to drastically decline as she suffered from severe arthritic pain. Two years later, just as Jordan was rising to fame as a best-selling author and conservative media commentator, her arthritis became so severe that she was unable to walk up and down the stairs.

Around this time, Tammy underwent biopsies after a scan found a shadow on her left kidney. The scans revealed that Tammy had renal cell cancer.

“When [my doctor] took me into the office, his hands were shaking and he handed me these papers to sign over to have another surgery and he said, ‘I’m sorry but we did another biopsy and what you have is much more aggressive than what we thought. You have what we think is 10 months to live.’ And my husband and I were quite shocked,” she recalled.

Upon learning this, Tammy immediately went to see her son, Julian. “I think at that moment, when my son looked at me with such grief and a love that was deeper than I had for myself, what I felt lift off of me was my own cynicism and my own self-doubt because I think I had given that up to God,” she said.

While the tumors were successfully removed, Tammy later suffered from complications, resulting in her being hospitalized. Doctors were baffled as to the cause of her illness and had her undergo countless tests which came back inconclusive.

Soon Tammy was unable to eat, and her weight dropped to 90 pounds and her hair fell out as doctors struggled to find the source of the lymphatic leakage wreaking havoc on her body.

Tammy revealed that her close friend, Queenie Yu, immediately came to support her when she became sick. Yu, an adult Catholic convert, is a Numerary member of Opus Dei, a personal prelature of Catholic laity and clergy which focusses on performing daily, routine tasks out of love of God.

“Luckily, I had Queenie there because I tell you, the prayers, they sustained me,” Tammy said.

Yu revealed that she “brought a rosary blessed by Pope Francis, a little pamphlet on how to pray the rosary and an image of Our Lady and Baby Jesus Chinese (sic).”

“Jordan and Tammy were together at the hospital and they both thought the image was beautiful. And when she saw the rosary, she said, ‘Oh it’s a rosary.’ I said, ‘Oh you know what it is.’ She said, ‘Yes, but I don’t know how to use it,’” Yu added.

Yu and Tammy’s friendship only deepened during her five-week hospitalization. The two friends spent much of the day discussing faith and family and praying the rosary together every morning.

Yu described her surprise in how Tammy grew in spiritual maturity through her suffering at the hospital.

“I asked her, ‘Why did you say that your illness is a gift when you were going through so much pain, your family was suffering?’ She said, ‘Because through my illness, I found God and what could possibly be better than knowing your own Creator?’” Yu recalled.

Tammy revealed that prayer “would alleviate some of the pain” which she suffered during this time.

“I’d wake up at night and I’d pray the Lord’s Prayer until I went back to sleep. I didn’t allow myself to worry,” she said. “I pretty much prayed all night unless I was sleeping.”

Following her lengthily stay at the Toronto hospital, Tammy travelled to Philadelphia for further tests. Before leaving, Tammy received a blessing from her friend Fr. Eric Nicolai. Nicolai also shared a novena to St. Josemaria Escriva, the founder of Opus Dei, which Tammy says she faithfully prayed.

However, when the day came for Tammy’s surgery, doctors discovered that the medical issue had resolved itself on its own and cancelled the surgery.

According to Tammy, her miraculous recovery, which took place on the fifth day of her novena, is a result of God’s intervention, in addition a radical change in her diet where she cut out everything but meat and water.

“[Doctors] didn’t even offer me chemotherapy or radiation or genetic therapy or anything because they said this type of cancer has killed everyone and there is no treatment for it,” she recalled. “My family was quite amazed because I didn’t feel hopeless.”

Veritas vos liberabit: The truth will set you free

Jordan Peterson revealed that he views his wife’s conversion as a result of her dedication to finding the truth.

Jordan recalled that he asked his wife if she would commit to telling the truth before they were married. Tammy spent a year pondering his request, before telling him that, ‘yes,’ she was committed to a marriage rooted in truth.

“This is an extension, what’s happened to her in recent years, of that vow she took when she first decided we were going to get married. It’s a crucial thing to commit to the truth,” Jordan said.

Upon being asked if he supports his wife’s conversion, Jordan replied, “It’s more than that. She’s trying to aim up. If you love someone and they’re trying to aim up, you’re damn happy about that.”

