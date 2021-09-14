‘It’s hard to argue against the beating heart’: Bp. Strickland celebrates Texas’ pro-life victory

His Excellency characterized the Texas Heartbeat Act as'very positive,' because it focuses directly on the act of abortion and recognizes it as the murder of another human person.

(LifeSiteNews) — In the latest episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, discussed the recent abortion law that went into effect in his state, which protects unborn life after a heartbeat is detected (generally at about six weeks).

He then congratulated the state for promoting the sanctity of life, calling the law a “very positive” thing because it focuses directly on the act of abortion and recognizes it as the murder of another human being.

Strickland also said that “it’s hard to argue against the beating heart,” which is why abortion supporters are changing language so as to justify the killing of the unborn. However, His Excellency also stated that it’s “diabolical” for another human to intervene in God’s plan for life.

Moreover, even though Strickland recognized this bill as a success for the cause of life, he encouraged pro-lifers to continue the battle “toward a society where a man and a woman conceive a child and recognize that they both have a sacred obligation from the moment of that conception.”

Lastly, Strickland called on “men to be men” and to stand up and fulfill their duty, responsibility, and vocation as the father of children and the husband to their wife. He concluded by saying that “all three [mother, father, and child] need to be valued and encouraged to live and embrace the truth.”

