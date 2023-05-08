Josh Alexander endorses Maxime Bernier, slams Conservative Party silence on LGBT insanity

'We're growing up in a culture war that the [Conservative Party of Canada] will only fight behind closed doors. I will not be swayed by voting traditions. When my time comes, I will vote with conviction.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– Canadian Catholic high school student Josh Alexander has put his support behind the People’s Party of Canada (PCC) under its leader Maxime Bernier, praising the party for fighting back against transgender “madness,” while lambasting the Conservative Party for staying silent on the issue.

“Once again Maxime Bernier has demonstrated more leadership than the entire official opposition,” tweeted Alexander last Thursday.

“We’re growing up in a culture war that the [Conservative Party of Canada] will only fight behind closed doors. I will not be swayed by voting traditions. When my time comes, I will vote with conviction,” added the teenager.

On Wednesday of last week at a PPC event in Renfrew, Ontario, Bernier invited Alexander, a local Catholic high school student who was banned from attending classes last year for saying there are only two genders, to attend and speak a few words to the crowd.

At the event, Alexander told the crowd why he is supporting the PPC, and vowed he will continue his fight against his school board, the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board.

In recent weeks, Alexander has appeared on Bernier’s video blog posts more than once, and the PPC leader has not shied away from praising the teen’s work in exposing what he dubbed the “transgender madness” sweeping Canada.

“Across Canada, radical trans activists have been aggressively pushing their agenda to normalize transgenderism, particularly amongst children,” Bernier wrote.

“Not only have they not been opposed by governments, they are being actively protected by them!”

LifeSiteNews contacted Alexander to ask him about his public support for Bernier’s PPC, but as of press time has yet to receive a reply.

Alexander presses forward with his fight against gender ideology

Despite being suspended indefinitely for his defense of Christian teaching against LGBT ideology, Alexander continues to rally support for his cause.

On May 17, an “I Stand with Josh Alexander” international walkout protest in support of Alexander will be held across North America, as announced by Liberty Coalition Canada (LCC). The event will be held at 10 a.m. in one’s local time zone.

Roughly three weeks ago, Alexander officially filed a human rights complaint against his Catholic school board, claiming his “creed” beliefs have been discriminated against.

LCC attorney James Kitchen said that “kicking Josh out of school for expressing his Christian beliefs regarding sexuality and gender is unlawful religious discrimination.”

Alexander told LifeSiteNews last month that, in accordance with Christianity and the Bible, he believes that there are only two sexes and that this is a reality worth defending.

In March, LifeSiteNews reported that the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board claimed that barring Alexander from class is a “human rights” issue because gender-confused males have a “right” to use girls’ bathrooms.

While Alexander was first suspended and banned from attending classes at St. Joseph’s High School in Renfrew, Ontario, last November, the crusade against the young man really began to heat up on February 6 of this year, when Alexander was arrested and charged outside his school’s building for trying to attend class.

His arrest came after the school had issued him a trespass notice following his indefinite suspension, warning him that he would be criminally charged if he attempted to attend class.

