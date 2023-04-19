Josh Alexander files human rights complaint after suspension for opposing gender ideology

The Canadian high school student 'has submitted an Application to the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal alleging ‘creed’ discrimination on the part of the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board, Principal Lennox, and two of Josh’s teachers.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Canadian high school student Josh Alexander, who was banned from attending classes for saying there are only two genders, has officially filed a human rights complaint against his Catholic school board, claiming his “creed” beliefs have been discriminated against.

In a press release issued last week by Liberty Coalition Canada, attorney James Kitchen said that “kicking Josh out of school for expressing his Christian beliefs regarding sexuality and gender is unlawful religious discrimination.”

As a result, Kitchen, on behalf of Alexander, “has submitted an Application to the Ontario Human Rights (HRTO) Tribunal alleging ‘creed’ discrimination on the part of the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board, Principal Lennox, and two of Josh’s teachers.”

Kitchen noted that the court application details the “shockingly discriminatory conduct of teachers and students at St. Joseph’s,” including the actions of “Principal Lennox’s retaliatory decisions to suspend and exclude Josh for expressing his beliefs and organizing a student walk-out to protest St. Joseph’s policy of permitting biological males to enter and use the girls’ washrooms.”

“Among other things, Josh is seeking from the HRTO a declaration that the School Board discriminated against him on the basis of his Christian beliefs.”

Alexander told LifeSiteNews last month that, in accordance with Christianity and the Bible, he believes that there are only two sexes and that this is a reality worth defending.

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported that the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board claimed that barring Alexander from class is a “human rights” issue because gender-confused males have a “right’ to use girls’ bathrooms.

Since November 2022, Alexander has been banned from attending class at St. Joseph’s High School, located in Renfrew.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Alexander was arrested and charged on February 6 at his school for trying to attend class after being barred. He was later released after being served charges in a police cruiser.

His arrest came after he was suspended by his school board for the rest of the academic year in January for opposing gender ideology. He was served a trespass notice by his school after the suspension.

In the case description, Kitchen noted that “Kicking Josh out of school for expressing his Christian beliefs regarding sexuality and gender is unlawful religious discrimination.”

“The application also explains how the religious discrimination experienced by Josh at St. Joseph’s not only unlawfully contravenes the Ontario Human Rights Code but is contrary to the Ontario Human Rights Commission’s own policies regarding religious discrimination and what the Commission refers to as ‘faithism,’” the description reads.

Kitchen said that Alexander is seeking from the HRTO “a declaration that the School Board discriminated against him on the basis of his Christian beliefs.”

“While Josh waits for his HRTO Application to proceed, he has also invoked the School Board’s policies and procedures to appeal the School Board’s decisions to suspend and exclude him from school,” Kitchen added.

Alexander has said that he does not believe the girls who told him about their concerns regarding male students using the girls’ bathrooms were at all doing so because of transphobia.

He said that one female student “had said that there was a transgender student, who I won’t name, was shouting at them and calling them transphobic because they looked a little bit startled when a male walked into their washroom.”

He added that having males using girls’ bathrooms is “gross” and “certainly does pose a safety and security risk for female students.”

Alexander’s application to the HRTO will be heard by the Court in Pembroke, Ontario on April 27 at 10 a.m.

Share











