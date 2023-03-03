Josh Alexander receives hero’s welcome from crowd of supporters at Catholic school board meeting

Speaking to the crowd, he said, 'We’re sick of seeing this ideology pushed in our education system and it needs to end.'

PEMBROKE, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – A crowd of supporters gathered at the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board office in Pembroke, Ontario to support Josh Alexander, who had been arrested after defending female students against biological males using female washrooms.

LifeSiteNews first reported on Alexander’s suspension in December 2022, which has become an international story since his arrest earlier this month after he tried to attend class.

LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen was there to cover the event, as attendees supported Alexander with words of encouragement and prayer.

A devout Catholic man named L.J. Helferty was permitted to give a 10-minute presentation to the school board officials in defense of Josh and orthodox Catholic teaching on gender, but the supporters were not allowed to attend or witness the meeting.

Alexander told Westen that he and Helftery gave a “10-minute presentation … an excellent presentation.” He said the school board said they “wouldn’t take any questions” and would respond to the concerns with a written letter.

He added that he didn’t “expect much” to come of the letter that would change the situation.

Speaking to the crowd, he said, “We’re sick of seeing this ideology pushed in our education system and it needs to end.”

He called being arrested “a very small price to pay” for standing up for the “freedoms” that Canadians are supposed to enjoy.

“Our entire country is under attack from a woke narrative,” he added.

Alexander is still suspended for the rest of the school year and cannot attend class.

One supporter who spoke with LifeSiteNews is a former teacher in the district named Randy, who told Westen that his “heart is torn” at the fact that the Catholic board is promoting gender confusion ideologies and suspended students who stand up for what amount to basic biblical truths.

He urged supporters to pray for the “salvation” of the school board employees who are acting against Catholic teaching.

