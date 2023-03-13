Josh Alexander tells Tucker Carlson about his arrest after opposing gender ideology in Catholic school

Recalling his arrest, Alexander told Carlson that 'the police state' in Canada 'is quite embarrassing,' and that he was effectively arrested for holding true to his Christian beliefs.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Canadian Catholic high school student Josh Alexander appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight last Friday to tell the popular news host he hopes to continue his education despite being banned from school and arrested after maintaining that there are only two genders.

“I’ve had a lot of experience with police over the last couple of years, just through the Freedom Convoy and other events like that. And the police state is quite embarrassing in our country. So, there was no different response from them,” Alexander told Carlson on his prime-time Fox News program on Friday, recalling the experience of his February 6 arrest.

In the preamble to the interview, which featured both Alexander and his lawyer, James Kitchen, Carlson wondered out-loud how “such a nice country” like Canada could “become totalitarian so quickly,” and rhetorically asked if the recent events in Canada contain any “lessons” for America.

“He was barred from school, from the grounds, for saying that God created two genders because that’s kind of a Christian precept and also common sense,” Carlson explained in the lead-up to the interview.

Carlson then summarized the events to Alexander, as he understood them, telling the young man that he was arrested “because you showed up on campus at a Catholic school for saying that men and women are different.”

“That’s exactly what happened,” replied Alexander.

“There were a lot of steps that it took to get to that point, but female students complained to me, and they said they were concerned as males were using their washrooms. This turned into a debate at the school, and I stated my opinion on [the issue] and I used Scripture to back that up. And they removed me from the building for the remainder of the year. And when I attempted to attend the class, I was arrested and charged, ” he added.

Carlson asked Alexander if he had, at any time, pointed out to his superiors that his school, St. Joseph’s High School in Renfrew, Ontario, is indeed a “Christian school and that [the belief that there are only two sexes] is like a core Christian idea?”

“Yeah, absolutely,” confirmed the teenager. “I actually tried to have that discussion with my administrators, but they refused to do so.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Alexander was arrested and charged on February 6 at his school for attending class. He was later released after being served charges in a police cruiser.

His arrest came after he was suspended by his school board for the rest of the year in January for opposing gender ideology. He was served a trespass notice by his school following the suspension.

Alexander’s suspension and subsequent arrest constitutes ‘religious discrimination,’ lawyer argues

Carlson asked Alexander’s lawyer Kitchen directly, “What has happened to your, I think, great country? What’s your recourse legally in Canada?”

Kitchen replied that their recourse is “limited, of course, because our Constitution is much weaker.”

He then noted that in Canada, there seems to be “culturally and legally much less respect for individual rights and freedoms and much more interest in, you know, government having the kind of power to do what it wants.”

Kitchen told Carlson that they do have some recourse through the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

“We think there’s been religious discrimination on the basis of Joshua’s Christian religious beliefs. So, we’re going to file a complaint countering the Rights Commission, and there is recourse through the board itself as far as appealing these disciplinary decisions, and we hope to explore that as well,” noted Kitchen.

When asked by Carlson if he was going to continue to try and attend class, Alexander told him, “I’m certainly going to try to.”

“I would hope that my personal beliefs wouldn’t exclude me from an education, but it would appear that’s the way it’s going to be,” he added.

Late last month Alexander got a hero’s welcome after a large crowd of supporters gathered at the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board office, located in Pembroke, Ontario, to support him in protest against the board, which was having a meeting at the time.

Alexander told LifeSiteNews last month that, in accordance with Christianity and the Bible, he believes that there are only two sexes and that this is a reality worth defending.

Shockingly, even after all the media attention Alexander received, he was arrested for a second time in February after protesting a drag queen event marketed towards children in nearby Ottawa, Ontario.

The suspension and now arrest of Alexander comes amid a noticeable push in western nations to promote gender ideology to young people, particularly in the United States and Canada.

