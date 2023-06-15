Josh Alexander to make special guest appearance at LifeSite’s Canadian gala in July! 

Join pro-life and pro-family heroes on July 18 for an unforgettable evening with three generations of pro-life activists

(LifeSiteNews) – Readers of LifeSite will know Josh Alexander as the young Canadian student who defended girls from having to share school bathrooms with boys, but they might not know he will be a guest speaker at the upcoming LifeSite gala in July.

At LifeSite’s Canadian edition of our 25th anniversary gala on July 18, Alexander will be joined by LifeSiteNews co-founders Steve Jalsevac and John-Henry Westen, and special guests such as Jim Hughes of Campaign Life Coalition and LifeSite’s Jim Hale.

Last year, then-16-year-old Josh, became famous for refusing to cave to LGBT ideology in his school and for speaking out against male students entering female bathrooms.

As a Christian, Josh maintains that God made human beings male and female, but this view was not supported by his local Catholic school in the Renfrew District Catholic School Board.

However, Josh refused to back down from his beliefs and was indefinitely suspended from St. Joseph’s Catholic school, rendering him unable to graduate.

Despite being arrested for protesting multiple times, Josh continues the fight, travelling across Canada to defend the truth and holding protests against the LGBT agenda.

Josh has told LifeSiteNews that he will “continue to adhere to his religious beliefs regarding Biblical sexuality and gender” regardless of being arrested or unable to attend school.

LifeSite’s Dorothy Cummings McLean was a teenage pro-life activist in Ontario many years ago. She said she is really looking forward to meeting the latest generation of young pro-lifers at the Gala, especially Alexander.

“I remember how uncomfortable it could be taking a stand in high school 30 years ago,” she said. “Even at a Catholic school where taking part in street activism was seen as a little extreme. This was, of course, long before transgenderism, that is, the current attempt to make people ignore and deny biological facts. I’m really looking forward to meeting Josh and finding out what works for his generation of pro-life, pro-biology witnesses.”

McLean noted that three generations of Canadian pro-life warriors will be present at the Gala. “It’s so important that pro-lifers from different age groups pool their knowledge,” she said. “The old ones have learned a thing or two to pass down to the young ones, and the young ones have a good sense of what kind of witness resonates with people their own age.”

Josh’s bravery has sparked an uprising against LGBT agenda in schools, as students across Canada challenge LGBT ideology, with some participating in school walkouts while others tore down “pride” flags from their schools.

Josh is among the many pro-life and pro-family heroes whom Canadians will have the chance to meet at LifeSite’s Canadian edition of our 25th anniversary gala, on July 18, 2023 in Markham, Ontario.

The event will take place at the Hilton Toronto/Markham Suites and Conference Centre. Tickets for the gala – where after enjoying a reception and plated dinner, attendees will be part of LifeSite’s live studio audience – can be purchased here.

