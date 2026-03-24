Josh Hawley opens investigation into abortion pill companies, creates hotline for victims

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is continuing his fight against the harmful effects of the abortion pill with a new investigation into companies that provide them.

Last week, Hawley announced via letter that he had opened an investigation into the drug companies Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro, focusing on their business practices related to the abortion drug mifepristone and its adverse side effects.

In the letter to the drug companies, Hawley questioned the marketing around the drugs, which carry many harmful side effects to the women who ingest them.

“I write to inform you that I am opening an investigation into Danco Laboratories and its manufacture, distribution, and marketing practices relating to mifepristone,” wrote Hawley.

“Mounting evidence suggests that mifepristone poses grave risks to women. Yet your company has continued to profit from the widespread distribution of this drug even as serious questions have emerged about hemorrhage, infection, sepsis, and other dangerous complications associated with its use.”

The investigation is the latest effort by Hawley to curb the use of the abortion pill after the drug’s expedited approval process by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Recently, Hawley introduced legislation to remove the FDA approval altogether.

READ: Hawley introduces bill to remove FDA approval of abortion pill, allow injured women to sue

The abortion pill, which now accounts for roughly 70 percent of abortions nationwide, poses life-threatening risks to the women who take it, as well as to unborn children, according to Hawley. The Safeguarding Women from Chemical Abortion Act aims to revoke FDA approval, over the “harm to women caused by chemical abortion drugs.”

The U.S. senator continued his letter to the abortion drug companies, stating that the investigation aims to determine what the companies knew about the potential harms these drugs can cause to women and whether they bear any responsibility.

“Congress must determine what your company knew about the harms associated with mifepristone, when it knew it, what it told regulators, and what it may have failed to disclose to women and the public,” wrote Hawley.

“The women exposed to the risks of this drug deserve a full accounting.”

Hawley’s investigation also included the opening of a hotline for women to report on the harm caused by these drugs.

“Senator Hawley is also opening a hotline for women who have been harmed by chemical abortion to confidentially share their stories with his office,” reads the report.