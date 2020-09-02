Journalism today is about ‘personalities and memes rather than substance’

September 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Alessandra Bocchi is an Italian journalist well-known for her freelance reporting all over the world. During an appearance on the Van Maren Show today, Bocchi states that the mainstream media is “driven by ideology” and that it panders to a small group of progressive “elites.”

Bocchi has appeared on the Van Maren Show before – once to discuss the negative effects of globalization and again to report on her experiences at pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong. Watch all previous episodes of the Van Maren Show by clicking here.

Bocchi told Van Maren that it hasn’t been easy transitioning into a more opinion-based role at her new employer The Wall Street Journal, but that even she can’t deny the mainstream media is “more rooted in ideology” and more afraid of the backlash of the liberal elites than ordinary people.

It’s “hard to find a nuanced and informed view” on current events, Bocchi said. Journalism today is “all about personalities and memes rather than substance.” It’s more concerned with “catering to [the progressive elite] as opposed to reporting the truth…they’ve lost their integrity and credibility in many respects.”

“I think we have so many opinion writers today so few of them actually have the expertise to really know what they're talking about,” she added.

Bocchi was recently awarded the prestigious Joseph Rago Memorial Fellowship for Excellence in Journalism from The Wall Street Journal. Rago won a Pulitzer Prize for his essays on the healthcare debate during the Obama administration. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 34.

Bocchi and Van Maren also delve into the future of journalism as a profession. The rise of independent and activist reporters who go on the ground in places like Portland and other cities where riots are breaking out was also analyzed.

