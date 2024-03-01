Journalist Lara Logan exposes US Deep State’s backing of ‘watchdog’ groups that censor truth

'We call it cancel culture. In truth, it is a death sentence. And they get away with it because they have information dominance,' the former CBS reporter said at a summit on Capitol Hill.

(LifeSiteNews) — Independent journalist Lara Logan unleashed a blistering attack on the U.S. Deep State during a summit organized by GOP Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin on Capitol Hill earlier this week.

Logan was one of a handful of truth-tellers who appeared at Johnson’s “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” roundtable Monday. Dr. Robert Malone, vaccine expert Del Bigtree, Professor Bret Weinstein, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene, and others also attended.

Watch Lara Logan’s segment just this morning in Washington, D.C., at Senator Ron Johnson’s roundtable discussion ‘Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding? pic.twitter.com/v4kzoiG4QP — Lara Logan (@laralogan) February 26, 2024

In remarks to a packed room, Logan explained that legacy press outlets have betrayed the principles they are supposed to uphold.

“Media companies, institutions, and journalism schools have failed all of us. For too long we have allowed non-profit organizations to masquerade as non-partisan media watchdogs, when in fact they are little more than highly paid political propagandists and assassins whose entire reason for being is to crush anyone who stands in their way, and along with them the long-held and cherished ideas of free speech, free thinking, and free minds,” she said.

“This is a blood sport for them,” she added. “They know how to kill a journalist without murdering them. We call it cancel culture. In truth, it is a death sentence. And they get away with it because they have information dominance.”

Logan was an up-and-coming reporter who spent 16 years working for CBS, where she served as chief foreign affairs correspondent. She was also a mainstay on 60 Minutes. She officially left the network in 2018, eventually being picked up by Fox News, where she commented on cultural issues until 2022.

In recent years, Logan has taken a no-holds-barred approach to topics the mainstream media has labeled “conspiracy theories,” including Pizzagate, January 6, the COVID-19 shot, and the World Economic Forum. Her willingness to speak out on thorny issues, which she did on Monday, has garnered her support from across the political spectrum.

“We live in the age of information warfare where propaganda is not simply a weapon. It is the entire field of battle,” she said. “While propaganda and censorship are not new, technology means unprecedented power and reach in the hands of a few. Companies like Facebook, Instagram and Google … have absolute control over what we see and what we hear.”

Logan singled out the U.S. State Department as well as left-wing, anti-free speech organizations Media Matters, Facts First USA, and Defeat Disinfo for acting as taxpayer-funded pit bulls that attack reporters who don’t go along with the approved narrative.

“These non-profits that I am talking about are part of a vast censorship network that includes government agencies,” she asserted. “They use deception to mask their actions with lofty goals like preventing the spread of misinformation, disinformation, hate speech. They use phrases like protecting democracy — and make no mistake, words matter.”

“We are already witnessing another shaping operation to influence the outcome of the 2024 election,” she added. “This time with the false claim that if one side wins, it will be the end of democracy. This lie, contrived to ensure a particular outcome and to sabotage free speech yet again.”

Logan encouraged journalists to stand together regardless of political views. She also urged lawmakers to stop approving money for these sorts of groups.

“This is a death sentence for journalists. It’s how you murder a journalist without killing them,” she argued. “It’s how you murder a scientist without killing them. It’s how you murder a doctor without killing them. It’s how you murder the vaccine injured when they haven’t died yet. It’s how you finish them off and everybody else in their family.”

“This is a war for our minds that is aided by advanced technology, and we have never been here, not in all of human history.”

