Journalists suggest reporting on ‘climate change’ like war or COVID to rile up Canadians

(LifeSiteNews) — A panel of journalists has instructed mainstream media to rile up Canadians to consider “climate change” as serious as war or a pandemic to encourage political and civil action.

On November 22, Simon Fraser University’s Community-Engaged Research Initiative (SFU CERi) hosted a panel for mainstream media journalists which focused on “the responsibility of Canadian media in the climate emergency.”

“[During the ‘pandemic’] we heard a lot of scientists on the air, they were the voices of authority,” former CBC Radio producer Donya Ziaee said. “Public health officials also got quite a bit of air time and sometimes were approached not critically enough or questioned about the policies they were enacting.”

“The point is there was a clear decision to devote the resources and airtime it took to treat the pandemic with the urgency and gravity that it called for and we’ve seen no vision or leadership of that kind from the CBC when it comes to the climate crisis,” she added.

During the session, titled “Quiet Alarm – A Review of CBC’s Climate Reporting,” one solution proposed was that mainstream media publish “daily climate emergency” reports similar to those published during the COVID “pandemic.”

“We saw broadcasters do this during COVID and we know they are capable of a pivot like this,” said SFU Ceri research and engagement lead Tara Mahoney.

Another suggestion, this time by National Observer columnist Seth Klein, was to “make the threat real” for Canadians by covering “climate change” in a similar way to war-time coverage.

“Really, in the war, what was journalism for except to awaken the world to the catastrophe coming ahead, which sort of feels apt for the present,” said Klein.

“The CBC played this pivotal role in mobilizing the Canadian public during the war, making the threat real so that Canadians understood what was unfolding to be a clear and present danger,” he added.

This is hardly the first time that mainstream media has pushed for increased climate change reporting. For example, research from August revealed that media misreported on wildfires across Canada, claiming that they had drastically increased in recent years as a result of “climate change.”

However, research showed a large disparity between the actual number of wildfires and the concern raised over them by the mainstream media and politicians, as wildfires decreased globally while media coverage of them increased by 400 percent.

Furthermore, mainstream media continue to stoke fear and alarm that the world is overheating and has reached the “tipping point,” despite overwhelming evidence dispelling the myth of man-made climate change.

Regardless of researched data to the contrary, politicians and media continue to push the narrative that there is a climate crisis and carbon emissions must be reduced to “save” the planet.

As a result, countries around the world are passing extreme World Economic Forum-promoted legislation to restrict carbon use, which is having a major negative economic impact on the average citizens’ lives.

