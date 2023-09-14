Judge admits British Columbia may have preferred non-Christians when allowing some in-person worship

(LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian judge has ruled a British Columbia pastor can proceed with a court “abuse” challenge, determining provincial health officials may have preferred some “faith groups over others,” in granting gathering exemptions during COVID.

Pastor John Koopman, of the Free Reformed Church in Chilliwack, British Columbia was denied an exemption request to hold in-person worship services and was then later charged in 2022 for doing so contrary to COVID rules.

In a press release sent out yesterday, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said it was “pleased” with the Provincial Court of British Columbia for ruling that Koopman can proceed with an “abuse of process Application.”

“The evidence thus far presented in this matter shows that the Public Health Officer (PHO) responded promptly to one religious community’s requests for accommodation with permission to meet in-person, while simply ignoring similar requests from other faith communities,” said Koopman’s lawyer Marty Moore.

“When government actors violate Charter freedoms of conscience and religion but then consider respecting the rights of only some Canadians, the rule of law is undermined. Prosecuting a pastor for holding in-person services when he could not effectively access the same permission for in-person services the PHO had granted to a different religious community undermines the integrity of the judicial process.”

On September 6, 2023, Judge Ormiston denied the Crown’s request to have Koopman’s abuse of process application dismissed, ruling she found “some evidence that the PHO preferred some faith groups over others.”

Ormiston stated that considering the circumstances, it was not “manifestly frivolous” to believe that Koopman’s continued prosecution “risks undermining the integrity of the judicial process.”

On April 14, 2023, Koopman submitted an application alleging that the Crown’s “prosecution against him constituted an abuse of process.” He got a response on May 10, with the Crown arguing that his abuse of process application should not be allowed to proceed to a hearing, as the provincial Public Health Officer (PHO) Bonnie Henry should not be allowed to be subpoenaed as witnesses.

Judge Ormiston, in May of this year, heard arguments on whether Koopman’s abuse of process Application could proceed to an evidentiary hearing.

The judge however, in her September 6 ruling, denied Koopman’s request to have the PHO and Deputy PHO subpoenaed as a witness in his abuse of process application case, ruling that the health officials are protected by rules from having to give evidence.

Orthodox synagogues given in-person gathering exemptions – but not Koopman’s Christian church

Koopman had allegedly held in-person worship services in late 2020 into 2021, which were in violation of provincial COVID health rules banning in-person gatherings. He then filed an abuse of process Application to the Provincial Court of British Columbia, “alleging that the discriminatory actions of the Provincial Health Officer [PHO] had made the continuation of his prosecution offensive to societal notions of fair play and decency and had brought the administration of justice into disrepute.”

In early 2021, Koopman and two other churches filed a constitutional challenge over the banning of in-person worship. After this, Koopman had requested the province’s PHO allow his congregation to gather for in-person worship. There was no response for some time, while the PHO was simultaneously and quickly granting approvals for requests for in-person worship from Orthodox Synagogues.

Just two days before the court was to hear Koopman’s constitutional challenge, the PHO gave Free Reformed Church and some other churches limited permission to gather outdoors, but denied an in-person request. Just earlier in the same week, the PHO had allowed all Orthodox Synagogues in the province permission to gather indoors.

On March 18, 2021, Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson dismissed the Free Reformed Church’s constitutional challenge, mainly because the PHO had already allowed the church to meet outdoors. An appeal to this ruling failed, as did an attempt to have Canada’s Supreme Court hear the case.

On November 8, 2022, Koopman was found guilty of hosting an event in violation of the PHO’s gathering restriction orders.

In November 2020, British Columbia’s PHO Henry banned in-person worship, but allowed in-person dining. British Columbia had some of Canada’s strictest COVID mandates for a time.

COVID vaccine mandates, which came from provincial governments with the support of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government, split Canadian society. The mRNA shots themselves have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

The jabs also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refused to take them.

