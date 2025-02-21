BREAKING: Judge allows Trump to put thousands of USAID staff on paid leave

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, appointed by Trump in his first administration, has lifted his own temporary restraining order against Trump's plan to put thousands of USAID employees on paid leave.

(LifeSiteNews) — A federal judge allowed the Trump administration to proceed with a plan to place thousands of employees of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on paid leave.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, appointed by Trump in his first administration, lifted his own temporary restraining order against the plan to put USAID employees on leave and require them to return to the U.S. within 30 days at the government’s expense.

Nichols wrote that “the risk posed to USAID employees who are placed on administrative leave while stationed abroad — if there is any — is far more minimal than it initially appeared.”

READ: Trump’s dismantling of USAID is his biggest blow against the Deep State yet

“The Court concludes that plaintiffs have not demonstrated that they or their members will suffer irreparable injury absent an injunction; that their claims are likely to succeed on the merits; or that the balance of the hardships or the public interest strongly favors an injunction,” the judge concluded. “The Court will accordingly deny plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction … and will dissolve its previously issued temporary restraining order…”

LifeSiteNews has reported extensively on the Trump administration’s 90-day freeze on foreign aid dispersed through USAID. The Trump State Department issued the pause earlier this month, citing millions in waste and ideologically biased programs.

While presented in the media as simply a source of basic care for the poor and sick, USAID has long funneled millions to waste, frivolity, LGBT activism, abortion promotion, and even groups tied to terrorism.

This story is developing …

Share











