Judge approves lawsuit against doctors who ‘transitioned’ troubled girl at 17

Judge Robert Ervin ruled that 25-year-old Prisha Mosley's medical malpractice lawsuit for breast removal and testosterone injections she was talked into at age 16 is legally viable, in what is thought to be the first ruling of its kind.

(LifeSiteNews) — A North Carolina judge has ruled that a 25-year-old woman’s lawsuit against the doctors who “transitioned” her as a teenager can proceed, opening a door to a potentially transformative precedent for the American medical establishment.

The Washington Examiner reports that Prisha Mosley was talked into “transitioning” at just 16 years old to deal with serious mental issues she was suffering at the time. “By age 16, I was diagnosed with major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and an eating disorder,” she says. “I engaged in self-harm by cutting myself, which became so serious that I was taken to the emergency room.”

On doctors’ advice, she began taking significant testosterone injections and had her breasts surgically removed. But transforming herself to resemble a boy only compounded her suffering.

“My voice was permanently changed; I was no longer able to lift my voice and sing, which I used to love doing,” Mosley says. “I experienced severe pain in my shoulders, neck, and genital area. I do not know if I will be able to conceive and give birth to a child. As a result of breast surgery, I have to live without my breasts, and I am unable to nurse a child, should I be able to conceive one. I have pain in my chest where my breasts used to be.”

In July 2023, Mosley filed a lawsuit against the doctors who advised her for fraud, facilitating fraud, medical malpractice, civil conspiracy, negligent infliction of emotional distress and unfair and deceptive trade practices, and breach of fiduciary duty rising to the level of constructive fraud.

“I trusted these health care providers to take care of me. Because of that relationship of trust, and my vulnerable condition, I believed what they said and I thought they were treating me properly,” she wrote. “Years later, I realized that I had been lied to and misled in the worst possible way. Years of taking testosterone prevented my body from developing as it should have” and caused serious damage to her reproductive organs, she added.

Now, North Carolina Superior Court Judge Robert Ervin has ruled that “as a matter of law that the allegations of plaintiff’s complaint, treated as true, are sufficient to state a claim upon which relief may be granted,” allowing the case to proceed in what is thought to be the first ruling of its kind.

“This is the first substantive ruling we are aware of in which a court has held that a detransitioner’s case against her health care professionals is legally viable,” declared Josh Payne, Mosley’s attorney. “We are honored to represent Prisha as she pursues justice for herself and her family and tries to prevent what happened to her from happening to others.”

In January 2023, LifeSiteNews noted that Mosley has been raising money for breast reconstruction surgery.

“Doctors only want to help you when you’re ‘switching gender,’ not going back,” she said at the time. “They have no idea what to do with us. There’s no standard of care. There’s no little rule book they can fall back on […] I have a long journey. I would like to mostly feel like myself and be healthy again. My hormones are still out of whack, and I’ve done a lot to my body and brain.”

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically-transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners” like Mosley, individuals who attempted to live under a different “gender identity” before embracing their sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion that “transitioning” is the best solution.

Some such physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

If successful, the lawsuit could help accelerate a trend in the United States away from so-called “gender-affirming” interventions, which several European nations have recently begun to disavow for minors in the face of overwhelming evidence of the long-term medical dangers.

