Judge dismisses Trump admin indictments of James Comey, Letitia James

(LifeSiteNews) — Embattled New York State Attorney General Letitia James has been given a new lease on her political life after a federal judge dismissed a case against her brought by the Trump administration.

The George Soros-backed James came under fire in October when a Virginia grand jury indicted her on charges related to bank fraud and falsified statements to a financial institution, charges which would have carried a 30-year prison sentence and a $1 million fine for each count she was found guilty of.

The charges were related to a home James purchased in Norfolk, Virginia, in 2020. She allegedly falsely informed a bank that she was planning to live at the home but used it as an investment property instead, resulting in her receiving a lower interest rate.

Lindsey Halligan, interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, previously announced that charges against James “represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public’s trust.”

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, a Clinton appointee, determined the charges should not have been filed in the first place, ruling that Trump’s appointment of Halligan was “invalid.”

“All actions flowing from Ms. Halligan’s defective appointment” were “unlawful exercises of executive power and are hereby set aside,” Currie wrote.

“This case presents the unique, if not unprecedented, situation where an unconstitutionally appointed prosecutor, ‘exercising power [she] did not lawfully possess,’… acted alone in conducting a grand jury proceeding and securing an indictment,” the ruling said.

Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi denounced Currie’s decision and said that she would be filing an “immediate appeal.”

James has a long track record of defending abortion. In 2023, she filed an injunction against pro-life activists who engage in Red Rose Rescues at abortion clinics in New York to keep them away from the facilities. In 2024, she attempted but failed to relocate a lawsuit filed against pregnancy help organizations from upstate New York to Manhattan where a more liberal judge would hear the case. She also tried to and failed to force pregnancy centers to stop informing women about abortion pill reversal.

Currie also ruled in favor of controversial former FBI director James Comey. In September, a federal grand jury indicted Comey for allegedly lying under oath. The indictment charged Comey with two counts related to “willfully and knowingly mak(ing) materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement(s)” when he denied to the Senate Judiciary Committee that he had “‘authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports” concerning the investigation into since-debunked allegations that Trump colluded with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential election.

Currie’s decision nullifies those charges too. “I’m grateful that the court ended the case against me, which was a prosecution based on malevolence and incompetence,” Comey said in an Instagram video.

Comey served under former President Barack Obama and was fired early in President Donald Trump’s first term. At the 2014 National Leadership Summit for the left-wing Anti-Defamation League in Washington, D.C., Comey congratulated the group for its “record of success” over the past 100 years for advocating for “gender and LGBT equality to anti-Muslim prejudice.” He also praised them for working for the “separation of church and state.”

The indictment came after U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert reportedly refused to pursue the case, and Trump replaced him with Lindsey Halligan, a former insurance defense attorney who had also been serving as Trump’s personal attorney and White House senior associate staff secretary.

While Comey complains about Trump weaponizing the justice system, the persecution of political opponents was a defining hallmark of the Biden administration, which persecuted pro-life activists, a gender “transition” whistleblower, and spied on Catholics who attend the Latin Mass.

