Judge forces Ohio to let people change sex on birth certificates

December 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Ohio must allow gender-confused residents to change the sex listed on their birth certificates, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio ruled.

Judge Michael Watson sided with the left-wing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and LGBT advocacy group Lambda Legal in determining that the Ohio Department of Health and the Office of Vital Statistics’ insistence on keeping birth certificates accurate was unconstitutional and discriminatory.

The state argued that changing birth certificates for the sake of “gender identity” would make its records less accurate and increase potential for fraud. Watson dismissed those arguments as “nothing more than thinly veiled post-hoc rationales to deflect from the discriminatory impact of the policy.”

As a result of the ruling, Tennessee will be the only state in America that does not allow residents to change the gender markers on their birth certificates.

“Finally, transgender people from Ohio will be able to correct their birth certificates so that this necessary identity document is consistent with their gender identities,” claimed Lambda Legal attorney Kara Inglehart. “Accurate birth certificates are essential. They are foundational to our ability to access a variety of benefits such as employment and housing, and to navigate the world freely and safely, as who we truly are.”

While LGBT activists insist that being a man or woman is strictly a matter of self-perception, in reality sex is rooted in an individual’s chromosomes and reflected by hundreds of genetic characteristics. Despite insistence that indulging gender-confused individuals’ chosen “identity” is essential to their health and happiness, gender confusion has been linked to a variety of long-term mental and emotional ills, including higher suicide rates.

The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says it has yet to decide whether it will appeal the ruling.