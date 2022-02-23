Judge keeping Freedom Convoy organizer in jail previously received high praise from Trudeau

Trudeau praised Julie Bourgeois in 2011 for 'her vision, her authenticity, her strength.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — The judge who kept Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich in jail is a former Liberal Party candidate whom Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has praised in the past.

The judge who denied Lich bail after being arrested as part of the Emergencies Act crackdown, Julie Bourgeois, ran as a Liberal Party candidate in 2011.

A video resurfaced of Trudeau, at the time of her campaign just a Member of Parliament (MP), praising Bourgeois for “her vision, her authenticity, her strength.”

FLASHBACK: Justin Trudeau expresses support for Julie Bourgeois, failed Liberal candidate, in 2011. Bourgeois, a judge, just denied Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich bail. pic.twitter.com/X8ixSz9ftW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 22, 2022

Bourgeois failed as a political candidate and was beaten by Conservative Pierre Lemieux in her riding.

The failed Liberal candidate has donated more than 70 times to the federal Liberals since 2009.

Bourgeois kept Lich in jail because it was her legal opinion that the barely five-foot-tall Indigenous grandmother must be imprisoned for the “protection and safety of the public.”

During her failed campaign, Bourgeois opined that when a “tough” economic landscape presents itself, that “desperate” people commit crimes that are “not major crimes,” as a result.

Former Liberal Party candidate and current Ontario judge Justice Julie Bourgeois, who denied convoy organizer Tamara Lich bail, previously spoke about the “desperate measures” citizens take during “desperate times” during her failed election bid. MORE: https://t.co/oFSoJ2e1fa pic.twitter.com/naYp7aBVG6 — Yanky 🐊 🚛 (@Yanky_Pollak) February 22, 2022

It appears that she decided against her former position that such criminals deserve clemency during an economic crisis.

Currently Canada is facing potentially disastrous inflation as result of economic harms done to businesses by lockdown measures from both federal and provincial governments. Financial experts have said that the current inflation rate in Canada is at a “three-decade high.” The consumer price index rose 5.1 percent in January compared to the same month in the year prior, accelerating from December’s pace of 4.8 percent and marking the first time since 1991 that inflation has surpassed 5 percent, according to Statistics Canada.

The Freedom Convoy began as a movement to support truckers and other Canadians who might lose their jobs due to draconian vaccine mandates.

Jordan Peterson called on the judge to “recuse herself” to avoid bias in her rulings.

Not good. Even the appearance of impartiality no longer matters. The judge has a clear moral duty to recuse herself. https://t.co/2uJQjL51Q0 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 23, 2022

