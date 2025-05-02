Judge lets Tesla firebombing suspect out of jail for ‘gender transitioning’

A suspect charged with firebombing two Tesla Cybertrucks has been ordered released to the custody of her parents pending trial to undergo ‘gender transition’ interventions.

(LifeSiteNews) — A gender-confused suspect charged with firebombing two Tesla Cybertrucks has been ordered released to the custody of her parents pending trial to receive so-called “gender-affirming care,” which her attorneys insist is “integral to his [her] well-being.”

Fox News reports that 19-year-old “Owen” McIntyre is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at two of the electric vehicles sold by presidential adviser Elon Musk’s company on March 17, damaging them as well as two charging stations. She is charged with unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device and malicious damage to property by fire.

On April 24, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jessica Hedges granted attorneys’ request to release McIntyre from prison to home confinement with her parents, so she could “have access to the care providers who are familiar with him and his specific needs,” referring to the woman with male pronouns.

Specifically, according to court records, she has “well-documented medical and mental health needs – including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), ADHD, depression, and gender dysphoria […] He also receives gender-affirming medical care [i.e. transgender interventions], which began in March of this year and is likely to be interrupted or terminated entirely if he remains in pretrial detention.”

Such interventions and “mental health support” are “integral” to her “well-being,” they argued.

Tesla has been a target of left-wing ire, threats, and vandalism ever since Musk publicly threw his support behind President Donald Trump, first by backing his 2024 campaign and then by leading his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative.

“I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down,” Democrat House member Jasmine Crockett said in March.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has made prosecution of anti-Tesla violence a priority, likening it to “domestic terrorism.”

