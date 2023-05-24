Judge orders FDA to speed up release of COVID jab data, reveal everything by June 2025

The FDA wanted decades to slow-walk release of the data it used to approve the mRNA vaccines.

TEXAS (LifeSiteNews) — A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to release its data on the safety of Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA-based COVID-19 shots by the end of June 2025, rather than over the course of the next 23 years.

For more than a year, the FDA has resisted efforts to force the release of the data that it used to approve the controversial shots faster than any vaccine in history, claiming it would need as much as 55 or potentially even 75 years to release the roughly 329,000 pages of documents in its possession on the subject.

On May 9, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ordered the FDA “to produce all documents relating to the two vaccines by June 31, 2025,” ruling that it “improperly denied” the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by the group Public Health and Medical Professional for Transparency (PHMPT) and ordering the parties to meet by May 23 of this year to “confer and submit a joint production rate that maximally reduces” the burden of preparing the material for release.

“Democracy dies behind closed doors,” the judge opined, going on to note that while the FDA does face legitimate logistical constraints in assembling and releasing large quantities of information with limited resources, that reality “does not dictate the bounds of an individual’s FOIA rights,” and requests must be met in a timely manner, because “stale information is of little value.”

Pittman’s “amazing” decision effectively requires the FDA to release the material at a “rate of at least 180,000 pages per month,” according to medical freedom and transparency attorney Aaron Siri, who represents the plaintiffs. “Indeed, it is another blow for transparency and accountability.”

Evidence supports the doubts that many Americans continue to harbor about the safety and the necessity of the COVID-19 vaccines, which were developed and released under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting system (VAERS) reports 35,387 deaths, 200,669 hospitalizations, 19,666 heart attacks, and 26,955 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of May 12. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection itself cannot fully account for the myocarditis numbers, despite common insistence to the contrary. Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Last September, the Japanese Society for Vaccinology published a peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers from Stanford, UCLA, and the University of Maryland, which found that the “Pfizer trial exhibited a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group” while the “Moderna trial exhibited a 6% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group,” for a combined “16% higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients.”

In December 2022, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) hosted a roundtable discussion during which civil rights attorney Aaron Siri detailed data from the CDC’s V-Safe reporting system revealing that 800,000 of the system’s 10 million participants, or approximately 7.7 percent, reported needing medical care after COVID injection. “25 percent of those people needed emergency care or were hospitalized, and another 48 percent sought urgent care,” Siri added. “Also, another 25 percent on top of the 7.7 percent reported being unable to work or go to school.”

Another study by a team of American, British, and Canadian researchers, published last December by the Journal of Medical Ethics, found that COVID booster mandates for university students — a relatively healthy group at relatively low risk from the virus — do far more harm than good: “per COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented, we anticipate at least 18.5 serious adverse events from mRNA vaccines, including 1.5–4.6 booster-associated myopericarditis cases in males (typically requiring hospitalisation).”

