Federal judge orders Michigan GOP gov. candidate Ryan Kelley to turn in guns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – A federal judge ordered Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley to turn in his guns due to his pending misdemeanor charges, which he has said are politically motivated.
Federal prosecutors have filed four misdemeanor charges against Kelley, who was near the Capitol complex on January 6, 2021, but said he never entered buildings. The charges include “knowingly enter[ing] or remain[ing] in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do,” which can include sectioned off areas not necessarily inside a physical building.
Kelley’s attorney asked Judge Robin Meriweather “to make an exception for Kelley to the firearm ban — which has been a standard condition of release for about 800 people charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021,” the Detroit Free Press reported.
Kelley does not have paid security and wants to be able to carry as a matter of personal protection as a political candidate. He is the favored candidate among Republicans for the gubernatorial nomination to take on Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November.
He previously told LifeSiteNews that the criminal charges would not slow him down.
“This doesn’t change anything. We’re full speed ahead. The governor’s race is still on,” he told LifeSite on June 9 after being arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “If you didn’t know me before, you know me now. Nothing changes with the race.”
There will be a preliminary hearing on July 7.
San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has told Nancy Pelosi, a pro-abortion Democrat, not to present herself for Holy Communion.
The archbishop is doing this to not only protect our Lord from sacrilege, but also to call Nancy Pelosi to repent from the grave sin of promoting abortion and from the sacrilegious communions that follow.
The Eucharist is the literal body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ and no Catholic who has committed a mortal sin is to receive Holy Communion until confessing that sin in the Sacrament of Confession.
Nancy Pelosi's soul is in grave danger, not least because of sacrilegious communions as she continues a career-long crusade in support of killing unborn babies, and so the archbishop has done the most charitable thing possible in calling her to repentance and barring her from Holy Communion until she repents.
Pelosi said in March that that abortion “isn’t about what is your religious belief” and that “this really gets me burned up, in case you didn’t notice, because, again, I’m very Catholic – devout, practicing, all of that. They would like to throw me out, but I’m not going,” she joked, “because I don’t want to make their day."
What she doesn't understand is that her soul is at risk because of her support for spilling the innocent blood of unborn babies.
In a letter last month to Pelosi, Archbishop Cordileone made clear that “should you [Pelosi] not [publicly] repudiate your advocacy for abortion ‘rights’ or else refrain from referring to your Catholic faith in public and receiving Holy Communion, I would have no choice but to make a declaration, in keeping with canon 915, that you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”
In announcing that the Speaker of the House is barred from Holy Communion, Cordileone made clear that he "will continue to offer up prayer and fasting for you [Pelosi].”
This is the heart of a true shepherd - Cordileone is a father willing to undergo all manner of insults and ridicule from the media and lukewarm Catholics in order to call one of his flock back to the fold.
Kelley, allies see the charges as political
Kelley told Tucker Carlson recently that he believes the arrest and charges are politically motivated.
“There is no coincidence in the timing of this,” Kelley said. “It’s right in alignment with all this political theater that the Democrats are pushing with their J-6 committee, and there’s no coincidence here,” he said June 13.
He noted the arrest came just 12 hours after President Joe Biden joked about putting his political opponents in jail.
Maija Hahn, founder of United for Healthcare Workers, told LifeSite after the arrest that she believes the timing of the charges against Kelley is intentional.
“They’ve waited this long to go after Ryan once they knew he was the frontrunner for the Republican race,” she said. “He’s building and gaining momentum. So obviously this was a political move to discredit Ryan.”
“Ryan is a good man: a husband, father, and patriot who loves his country, who sees this country is in danger by a biased media and corrupt government,” Hahn said. “He’s doing everything he can to defend truth and justice. He is not a terrorist. He was not in the Capitol building that day.”