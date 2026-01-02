Judge orders victim of forced abortion to reveal identity or drop lawsuit against ex-boyfriend

An Ohio judge denied a woman’s motion to remain anonymous after her boyfriend, Dr. Hassan Abbas of University of Toledo Medical Center, allegedly forced her to take abortion pills.

(LifeSiteNews) — An Ohio woman force-fed abortion pills by her ex-boyfriend cannot sue him for wrongful death of her child and other damages unless she surrenders her anonymity, a judge has ruled.

Last month, a grand jury indicted Dr. Hassan Abbas of University of Toledo Medical Center on six felony charges related to allegedly force-feeding his pregnant girlfriend abortion drugs. He allegedly ordered mifepristone and misoprostol under his estranged wife’s name, then crushed them and attempted to force them into her mouth last December, taking away her phone when she tried to call 911.

Upon learning of the allegations, the Ohio Medical Board conducted its own investigation and says Abbas admitted to ordering the pills, giving them to his girlfriend, hanging up the 911 call, and disposing of the leftover pills. It then suspended his medical license and put him on administrative leave, determining that allowing him to continue practicing medicine would pose an “immediate and serious danger to the public.”

Abbas faces charges of abduction, tampering with evidence, unlawful distribution of an abortion-inducing drug, disrupting public services, identity fraud, and deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

The girlfriend, publicly identified so far only as Jane Doe, has also filed a civil suit against Abbas, his father (in whose home he lived at the time), the medical center ProMedica Toledo Hospital, and ProMedica’s Jobst Vascular Institute. In total, she seeks $25,000 for wrongful death, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, failure to report against the defendants, medical malpractice, assault, battery, and conspiracy.

However, the Toledo Blade reports that Judge Lindsay Navarre of Lucas County has denied her motion to remain anonymous, claiming derogatory online comments made about her online do not suffice to establish she would suffer harassment if her real name was published. She was given 10 days to re-file under her true name.

Jane Doe’s attorney, Kelle Saull, said her client “intends to fully pursue her lawsuit,” although whether she will go public with her identity or appeal Navarre’s ruling is not yet known.

The ruling sets up a striking double-standard, as in multiple states pro-abortion activists oppose more comprehensive reporting of abortion data to the state and the public, supposedly on the grounds of protecting women’s privacy, even when the information sought does not include the names of women obtaining the abortions.

Despite the abortion lobby’s framing of abortion as a matter of “choice,” it has long turned a blind eye to abortion coercion. Live Action’s “Aiding Abusers” series draws on news reports, eyewitness testimony, and undercover video to expose Planned Parenthood employees’ willingness to offer abortions to girls as young as 12 without reporting signs of statutory or forcible rape to law enforcement. This enables the men who brought the girls in for appointments to bring them home and continue abusing them.

In 2023, the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute released a study that interviewed 1,000 American women and found that 61 percent of women who undergo abortions do so due to pressure from “male partners, family members, other persons, financial concerns, and other circumstances.”

“Forcing a woman to have an abortion, including a minor, is illegal in all 50 states of the United States of America,” according to the Justice Foundation’s Center Against Forced Abortions, which offers a variety of information resources to help those who are being pressured into killing their babies.

