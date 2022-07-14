Judge rejects Virginia school district’s bid to stop state investigation of transgender rape cover-up

'We are going to show the public exactly what we find,' Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

LOUDOUN COUNTY (LifeSiteNews) – A Virginia school district accused of covering up “transgender” student rape failed this week to convince a judge to impose an injunction against the state’s Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares investigating the matter.

ABC 7 News reports that Loudoun County Public Schools’ (LCPS’s) motion for an injunction to shut down Miyares’s grand jury investigation into the district was rejected Monday. The hearing was closed to the public, but the district claimed in May that the investigation “violates our locally elected School Board’s constitutional authority to govern.” That argument was unsuccessful.

Loudoun County first came to national attention when U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed the FBI to mobilize a “partnership” between federal, state, and local authorities to discuss “strategies” relating to handling alleged “threats” to educators from parents protesting controversial lesson content such as critical race theory.

As evidence of such “threats,” the Biden administration cited a letter from the heads of the National School Board Association (NSBA) containing examples of alleged unruly behavior at various school board meetings. That letter, for which the NSBA has since apologized, cited the case of Loudoun parent Scott Smith, who was arrested for disorderly conduct at one such meeting, but it soon came out that he was actually trying to confront school board members about the district allegedly covering up the rape of his daughter by a “transgender” student in the girls’ bathroom.

The situation, along with another student sexual assault claim, intensified protests against the district’s leadership, including a student walkout and contributing to Democrats losing the Virginia governorship and House of Delegates.

The 15-year-old perpetrator of the first rape was sentenced to probation at a residential treatment facility and placed on the sex offender registry, but serious questions remain as to LCPS’s handling of the case, prompting Miyares to launch an investigation backed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“Loudoun Country Public Schools covered up a sexual assault on school grounds for political gain, leading to an additional assault of a young girl,” Miyares said in January. “These investigations are not solely to go after or bring criminal charges against any one actor, but to learn what mistakes were made so that no other…schools ever repeats [sic] them.”

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman contends that LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler lied when he claimed to have “no record” of the first assault, as an email from Ziegler himself showed he was “unmistakably aware of the offense.”

In October, concerned parent Michelle Mege submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for “all communications, including press releases, statements, emails, or other correspondence in any format” in the possession of LCPS containing the words “sexual assault” or “rape” from May 1 to Oct. 18, 2021, but the school told her it would not comply without being paid a fee of more than $36,000.

“We are going to show the public exactly what we find,” the attorney general pledged in February. “We aren’t going to hide anything.”

