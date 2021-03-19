Judge removes 6-year-old from mom who didn’t wear mask at school drop off: report

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A New York City Supreme Court judge has removed a mother’s custody rights to her 6-year-old daughter for not wearing a mask while dropping her off at school, according to a report by Gateway Pundit. Now, the mother is allowed only two supervised visits a week, as long as she is masked when with her child.

Family doctor Micheline Epstein told the Gateway Pundit that after she had dropped her daughter off to Birch Wathen Lenox School in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, the school nurse and school security attempted to force her “to wear a mask on the public street in front of the building where drop off takes place,” but Epstein refused.

The school subsequently sent a letter to the mother and her ex-husband, informing them that Epstein was no longer allowed to drop off or pick up her child from school.

The school has not responded to Gateway Pundit’s request for comment. A phone call by LifeSiteNews to Birch Wathen Lenox School was met with the message, “Our phone system is currently under a maintenance routine and will return to service as soon as possible.”

The New York City government website cites a New York State (NYS) law requiring “everyone over age 2 who can medically tolerate a face covering to wear one when in public if unable to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.”

Epstein’s ex-husband used the school’s letter “to request an emergency hearing for full custody — which Justice Matthew F. Cooper granted after berating the already emotionally devastated mother,” according to Gateway Pundit.

Epstein is now allowed to visit her daughter only twice a week, and must be masked as she does so. The visits must be supervised, the Gateway Pundit reported. Supervision of parental visits is ordinarily only required in cases where there is danger of physical or emotional harm to the child.

The court has also “decided that the mother is not permitted to remove her daughter” from the school, and forbade her from seeing and speaking to her daughter on her sixth birthday.

“Dr. Epstein is currently working three jobs to pay for not only her daughters expenses, but the six lawyers she hired to fight what she is referring to as the kidnapping of her child,” reported the Gateway Pundit.

Dr. Epstein was reportedly in tears as she recounted what happened. “She’s the love of my life,” she told the Gateway Pundit. “It’s horrible. Please help us.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Justice Matthew Cooper, who removed Epstein from custody of her child, was sued in 2017 for assault and battery after he allegedly cursed at and spat on a former Mintz Levin patent attorney. He has also been criticized for openly reveling in his ability to hold people in contempt of court.

“There is nothing like threatening somebody. This is one of the things I kind of live for in the job,” Cooper said in footage that was released in 2015. The video was met with the comments like, “Disgraceful conduct for a Supreme Court judge,” and, “It disturbs me how gleeful he is about using the threat of confinement. Taking someone's liberty, or issuing a threat to do so, should never be a gleeful act.”

Cooper used to serve as Director and Chief Counsel of Teamsters Local 237 Legal Services Plan. Local 237 describes itself as “the largest and most powerful union in the country.”

LifeSiteNews reached out to Dr. Micheline Epstein for comment, but no reply was received at the time of publishing.

Epstein has launched a GiveSendGo fundraiser to help cover the mounting legal expenses. The fundraising page features a picture of a man refusing a mask and vaccine, with the words, “No thanks, I’m not your experiment.”