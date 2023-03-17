Judge rules against NY educational worker fired for refusing to attend LGBT ‘training’ session

'It just seems like the country is against the Christian way of life, and it's for everything else.'

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) –– A federal court has ruled against a New York educational employee who was fired for refusing to attend an LGBT training session that not only conflicted with his religious beliefs but, he says, was intended to change them.

Fox News reports that in 2018, Raymond Zdunski was fired from the Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES), a public entity that provides educational programs and services to state schools, for refusing to attend an LGBTQ training and makeup session that, he says, was “aimed at changing his religious beliefs about gender and sexuality,” and “would have caused him to violate the religious teachings to which he adheres.” He sought a religious accommodation, but was denied.

The employer claims he was “terminated for insubordination after he repeatedly refused directives to attend a mandatory cultural competency training program that was designed to facilitate a safe environment for both students and staff consistent with Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES obligations under New York State and Federal laws.”

District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford dismissed Zdunski’s lawsuit last year, claiming that “no facts in the record support a finding that Mr. Zdunski was terminated because of his religion; rather, the evidence in the record supports Defendants’ position that his termination was due to repeatedly refusing to attend a mandatory employee training.” This week, the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that there was not “sufficient evidence” that BOCES discriminated against him.

— Article continues below Petition — Perverted "Burlesque for Babies" drag shows should be made illegal Show Petition Text 9844 have signed the petition. Let's get to 10000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming. SIGN: Drag Shows for children must be outlawed Drag queens do sexual themed performances in front of a baby who then hands them cash tips with the mom’s help pic.twitter.com/ywEAFy5Uhg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2023 "Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world. This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming. If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content): This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing. SIGN & SHARE: Lawmakers must end the grooming of children by Drag Queens How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"? Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children. Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized. Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now. SIGN: "Burlesque for Babies" and Drag shows for kids must be outlawed Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible before we send it to your politicians. MORE INFORMATION: 'Perverted and depraved': Drag queen shows for babies in the UK draws widespread condemnation - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“We are very disappointed that the Second Circuit decided the matter incorrectly,” responded Zdunski’s attorney Kristina Heuser. “This country was founded upon and for religious freedom, but these days people of faith — particularly Christian faith — are among the most discriminated against in our nation. Mr. Zdunski sought a religious accommodation to avoid a training his employer was requiring aimed at teaching ‘cultural sensitivity’ towards transgender persons.”

“Mr. Zdunski was an account clerk,” Heuser explained. “He worked on spreadsheets in a cubicle. The training was not even remotely related to the requirements of his job. The Left will stop at nothing to force their ideology upon everyone, including stripping people of their livelihood if they do not submit to their beliefs. Mr. Zdunski refused to violate his sincerely held religious beliefs by submitting to teaching that contradicts what Scripture teaches, which is his absolute right under prevailing federal law. The Court’s ruling was clearly erroneous and we intend to petition the United States Supreme Court to hear Mr. Zdunski’s case.”

“It just seems like the country is against the Christian way of life, and it’s for everything else,” Zdunski himself said. “We’re not allowed to practice our way of life but anyone else can, it seems.”

The case represents the latest example of New York’s general hostility to individual liberty, particularly that of religious conservatives. Other manifestations, which have been less successful in court, include COVID-19 quarantine procedures, mandatory reporting of so-called “hateful conduct” on social media, and attempting to force pro-life pregnancy centers to hire pro-abortion job applicants.

Share











