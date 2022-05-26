Judge rules Freedom Convoy leader did not violate bail, can travel to Toronto for award ceremony

Tamara Lich is nevertheless still banned from using social media under the terms of her bail and is still banned from central Ottawa.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich will not return to jail and can travel to Toronto in June to accept a freedom award, after an Ontario judge ruled against a Crown argument claiming she violated her bail conditions.

In Ottawa’s Superior Court May 25, Justice Kevin Phillips noted that Lich’s initial bail release “remains appropriate” as she was following all of her bail conditions and that she already had “a taste of jail.”

Phillips ruled that a Crown argument, declaring Lich had breached her bail conditions due to consenting to accept a freedom award from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), was not valid.

“No court will ever seek to control the manifestation of political views. The courts are not the thought police and are only meant to control conduct,” said Phillips.

While Phillips agreed to allow Lich to enter Ontario for the award ceremony, she is not allowed to enter Ottawa’s downtown core.

Phillips also rejected a plea from Lich’s lawyer Lawrence Greenspon to allow her back on social media. The judge ruled that Lich is old enough to not need social media as a communications medium and could make do with texting.

Today, JCCF lawyer Eva Chipiuk said in a news release that for someone with no previous criminal charges, “it is our view that these revised bail conditions still excessively restrict Ms. Lich’s fundamental Charter rights of speech, assembly, association, and political advocacy.”

“The extent to which the Crown has pursued Ms. Lich is troubling. Homicide detectives, crown attorneys, and scarce court time are being expended on persecuting Ms. Lich and her peaceful activism against two years of repressive government lockdowns and mandatory vaccination policies,” added Chipiuk.

Last week, the prosecutor for the Crown Moiz Karimjee wanted to send Lich back to jail for an alleged bail violation and even threatened Phillips with a mistrial application should the judge not agree to Karimjee’s demands.

Lich’s bail conditions ban her from “verbally, in writing, financially, or by any other means, support anything related to the Freedom Convoy.” She is also mandated to reside in her home province of Alberta, and cannot use social media.

Phillips and Karimjee delivered tense exchanges with one another in disagreement regarding Lich’s court case.

Last week, Lich said in court that she agreed to accept a freedom award from the JCCF and was hoping to have her bail conditions reversed so that she could go to Toronto for the June 16 award ceremony. Lich noted to the court she did not think this would be a breach of her bail conditions.

The JCCF recently announced that Lich has been awarded the George Jonas Freedom Award which honors an “individual each year who has contributed significantly to advancing and preserving freedom in Canada.”

On Wednesday, Phillips ruled that he had accepted Lich’s argument that there was no connection between the Freedom Convoy and accepting the award. He also noted that Lich cannot be held responsible for what others post online, nor is she to be held accountable for the JCCF’s actions in giving her an award.

“There is significant uncertainty” as to how far Lich will be held liable for her participation in the Freedom Convoy, noted Phillips.

Lich was arrested on February 17, only two days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enacted the Emergencies Act (EA), which he claimed was needed to deal with the Freedom Convoy protesters, who were demanding an end to all COVID mandates.

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23.

Lich, along with Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber, has been charged with multiple offenses such as mischief and obstructing police for taking part in and organizing the Freedom Convoy.

After spending almost three weeks in jail, Lich was met with a hero’s welcome upon returning home to Medicine Hat, Alberta, after being granted bail by an Ontario judge.

In April, Lich hired Greenspon in the hopes to get her bail conditions, which ban her from using social media, reversed.

Recently, Lich has garnered significant support online after word spread the Crown was looking to send her back to jail.

Jordan Peterson over the weekend Tweeted, “We are now establishing a precedent for political prisoners in Canada. If you think Tamara Lich deserves jail for accepting an award from a legitimate albeit political organization you should think again, sunshine.”

Alberta political commentator Cory Morgan from the Western Standard Tweeted Monday, “If Tamara Lich had been taking part in an urban gangland shooting, she would have been granted bail without question. Her crime was much greater. She contributed to the embarrassment of Justin Trudeau. The state will never forgive her.”

Morgan subsequently added: “If the government of Canada pursued the eco-terrorists who attacked a work camp in BC last February with half of the zeal they applied to Tamara Lich’s mischief charges, I bet they would have made some arrests by now.”

