Judge slams Trudeau, media for false claims about deaths, ‘secret burials’ at residential schools

‘Canadians are being deliberately deceived’ by the Trudeau government, indigenous leaders, and the media about the ‘obviously false claim’ that residential schools were responsible for ‘deaths and secret burials’ of children, retired Manitoba judge Brian Giesbrecht wrote.

(LifeSiteNews) — A retired Canadian judge says people are being “deliberately deceived by their own government” after blasting the Liberal federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for “actively pursuing” a policy that blames the Catholic Church for the unfounded “deaths and secret burials” of indigenous children.

“The Trudeau Liberals have actively pursued a policy that has both encouraged, and then kept alive a conspiracy theory — namely, that residential school priests, nuns and teachers were responsible for the deaths and secret burials of the children placed in their care,” wrote retired Manitoba judge Brian Giesbrecht in a recent opinion piece published in the Western Standard last week.

“The indigenous leadership has exploited an obviously false claim — pocketing a mountain of tax dollars, while our moribund mainstream media sits in silence.”

Giesbrecht was very vocal about criticizing the claims made by the legacy media and Trudeau government that the Catholic Church is complicit in the deaths of thousands of indigenous Canadians who attended government-mandated residential schools.

As a result of the claims, since the spring of 2021, 112 churches, most of them Catholic, many of them on indigenous lands that serve the local population, have been burned to the ground, vandalized, or defiled in Canada.

Giesbrecht wrote that, in his view, the church burnings are only the “outward manifestation of this larger evil” targeting Canadian Christians.

“Canadians are being deliberately deceived by their own government, the indigenous leadership, and our own media,” he wrote.

He observed that the “false” claims made by the government and media have turned the truth “upside down.”

“Lewis Carroll wrote about an upside down world in Alice in Wonderland,” he wrote. “He would immediately understand what is happening in Canada today.”

The church burnings started in 2021 after the mainstream media and the federal government ran with inflammatory and dubious claims that hundreds of children were buried and disregarded by Catholic priests and nuns who ran some of the now-closed residential schools.

Giesbrecht observed that the reality is that historical records “clearly show” that “the children who died of disease or accident while attending residential school were all given Christian burials, with their deaths properly recorded.”

“Most were buried by their families in their home communities. In short, there is no historical evidence that even one residential school student died under sinister circumstances, or was buried in secrecy,” he wrote.

LifeSiteNews earlier reported on how Giesbrecht blasted what he said is a “conspiracy theory” lie and “shocking” yet unproven “accusation” being pushed by Trudeau and legacy media that thousands of indigenous residential school kids died due to negligence by the Catholic priests and nuns.

The judge lamented the fact that hundreds of Christian (mostly Catholic) churches have been burned to the ground since the first TRC report came out in 2010.

LifeSiteNews reported last week that Leah Gazan, backbencher MP from the New Democratic Party, brought forth a new bill that seeks to criminalize the denial of the unproven claim that the residential school system once operating in Canada was a “genocide.”

In August, LifeSiteNews reported that Trudeau’s cabinet said it will expand a multimillion-dollar fund geared toward documenting claims that hundreds of young children died and were clandestinely buried at now-closed residential schools, some of them run by the Catholic Church.

Canadian indigenous residential schools, run by the Catholic Church and other Christian groups, were set up by the federal government and were open from the late 19th century until 1996.

While there were indeed some Catholics who committed serious abuses against native children, the unproved “mass graves” narrative has led to widespread anti-Catholic sentiment since 2021.

Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Jamil Jivani has urged support from his political opponents for a bill that would give stiffer penalties to arsonists caught burning churches down, saying the recent rash of destruction is a “very serious issue” that is a direct “attack” on families as well as “religious freedom in Canada.”

