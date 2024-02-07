Judge rejects Soros-backed New York DA’s attempt to prosecute buyers of fake COVID shot cards

While Alvin Bragg ‘cherry picked’ buyers of fake jab cards for prosecution, he ‘routinely’ lets much more serious crimes go as the Manhattan DA, Justice Brendan Lantry pointed out.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — A New York Supreme Court justice has dismissed District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s attempt to prosecute two New Yorkers who used fake vaccine cards to sidestep mandates requiring the experimental COVID shot for schooling and employment.

Justice Brendan T. Lantry pointed out in his ruling on Tuesday that Manhattan DA Bragg, who is backed by George Soros and previously brought 30 felony charges against President Donald Trump, “cherry picked” the defendants for prosecution despite “routinely” dismissing charges of much more serious crimes.

Lantry concluded that the allegations against the unidentified defendants – that they bought fake vaccine cards in order to stay enrolled in nursing school and avoid losing their job, respectively – were not “particularly serious in nature” and “do not rise to the level of the majority of the crimes adjudicated in [New York’s] Supreme Court, namely homicide, sexual assault, drug sale, robbery, burglary, and other… serious felony offenses.”

Meanwhile, Bragg’s office “routinely — nearly daily — move[s] to dismiss significantly more serious counts or entire indictments” to avoid penalties for previously convicted felons or “to avoid immigration consequences,” the judge wrote.

Moreover, while Bragg argued that the defendants’ motions to dismiss their charges weren’t made 45 days after their arraignment, Lantry pointed out that Bragg and his prosecutors submit such motions “months or even years after the 45-day period has expired to dismiss… sexual assaults, drug sales, robbery, burglary, and other violent and non-violent serious felony offenses,” he added.

Bragg has been criticized for overwhelmingly letting criminals off the hook since he was sworn into office as the Manhattan DA in 2022. Last year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed Bragg for compromising public safety with his soft-on-crime approach, calling him and other Soros-backed DAs a “menace to society.”

Conservative commentator Collin Rugg recently highlighted Bragg’s defense of his decision to let go illegal immigrants who were said to be caught on video roughing up police officers, calling it “insane.”

Hundreds of thousands of employees in New York were forced to choose between receiving the experimental COVID shot and losing their job in 2021, when both the state and New York City enacted sweeping “vaccine” mandates. Religious exemptions were forbidden for healthcare workers required to receive the COVID shot.

In 2022, the co-founder of a popular craft brewery in Brooklyn slammed “vaccine mandates” as a “crime against humanity,” despite the fact that he himself had taken the jab. He and others suggested at the time that the coercive mandates violated the Nuremberg Code, which declares that voluntary consent for medical experimentation is “absolutely essential.”

Interestingly, the corporation IBM, which developed the technology for New York State’s “Excelsior Pass” vaccine passport system used to deny the “unvaccinated” access to public services, is the same company that facilitated the Nazi regime’s tabulation of punch cards for national census data, which was used to identify individuals the Nazis considered “undesirable.”

City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli (R-Staten Island) applauded Justice Lantry, pointing out that one of the defendants obtained a forged vax card to stay enrolled in her nursing school but later received the COVID shot anyway.

“This is what Alvin Bragg is — a clown,” Borelli told The New York Post. “Imagine prosecuting a scared woman for this, even though she didn’t even use the fake card, while at the same time letting violent perps go. I’m glad the judge called him out for the world to see.”

