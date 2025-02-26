Judge temporarily blocks Trump admin from putting ‘transgender’ prisoners with fellow males

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth has imposed a preliminary injunction on the Trump administration’s executive order requiring male prisoners who claim “transgender” status to be incarcerated with fellow men, claiming the administration failed to show they could be adequately protected.

Lambert predicted success on the merits for a lawsuit by three so-called “transgender female” (meaning gender-confused male) inmates slated to be transferred to men’s prison as a result of President Donald Trump’s executive orders reversing numerous Biden-era policies based on gender ideology.

The plaintiffs claimed that they were more likely to suffer physical and sexual violence if housed with fellow men, violating the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on “cruel and unusual punishment.”

Lambert said that Justice Department attorneys “did not substantially dispute” those allegations but pointed to possible action that the Bureau of Prisons could take “to mitigate those harms and thus assuage the Court’s Eighth Amendment concerns,” which Lambert considered “insufficient.”

The judge also claimed that putting gender-confused men with other men would cause “cause uncomfortable dissonance” with their gender dysphoria.

In recent years, there has been growing concern around the world over placing men who claim to be women in female prison populations, which has proven to be a means of both securing lighter treatment during incarceration and gaining easy access to women to prey upon. Transgender status also has the potential to be exploited to avoid incarceration entirely in some cases, as seen in Wales, when a man who identified as a woman received a suspended sentence keeping him out of prison despite physically assaulting two sexual partners within days of each other, on the grounds that he would be “vulnerable” behind bars.

In May 2023, conservative investigative journalist James O’Keefe released an interview with U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons psychologist Dr. Linda Noelle, who says that male and female prisoners “both play the victim card” to obtain gender “reassignment” surgeries at taxpayer expense. “And then they go through [the far-left American Civil Liberties Union], and then the ACLU sues the [U.S. Department of Justice]” when demands for subsidized “transition” procedures are initially rejected, Noelle told O’Keefe. “And the DOJ, unfortunately, under Merrick Garland, it rolls over. It doesn’t go through the courts, so they just pay people off.”

In California in summer 2023, male triple murderer David “Dana Rivers” Wakefield began serving his life sentence in a women’s prison. The state has allowed males to be housed with female inmates since 2021, which critics warn puts actual female inmates in serious danger.

In May 2024, Hector Bravo Ferrel, a U.S. Army Iraq veteran who served the California Department of Corrections for 16 years, spoke out about his decision to resign in protest of leaders allowing male inmates to exploit “gender-affirming” policies. “They were like kids in the candy store, because they knew they were going from a men’s prison to a females’ prison,” he said.

