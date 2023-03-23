Judge temporarily blocks Wyoming law banning abortion from conception

CHEYENNE (LifeSiteNews) — A pro-life Wyoming law banning abortions from the moment of conception hit a roadblock Wednesday after a district judge temporarily blocked the legislation from taking effect. The decision means that women can still legally obtain abortions in the Cowboy State pending future court actions.
Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens made the decision to block Wyoming’s “Life is a Human Right Act,” which bans all chemical or surgical abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or allegedly to save the life of the mother, while the court weighs a lawsuit brought by abortionists, USA Today reported. Pro-life advocates stress that there is never a circumstance in which abortion is medically necessary.
Owens’ decision came just days after the pro-life law took effect and will stall enforcement for at least two weeks. In the meantime, the state’s two abortion clinics can continue performing abortions.
LifeSiteNews previously reported that the Act passed the Wyoming House in February and cleared the state Senate on March 7 following the addition of exceptions for rape and incest.
Lawmakers had introduced the “Life is a Human Right Act” as a means of securing protections for the preborn after Judge Owens previously blocked the state’s pre-Dobbs trigger law in July, also at the request of abortionists.
UPDATE (03/07/23): Walgreens won't dispense abortion pills in 20 states
The pressure is paying off. Walgreens' plan to dispense abortion pills nationwide is now in tatters, with the pharmaceutical giant announcing that it won't mail the pills to, or sell them within, 20 states.
The news comes after 20 Republican attorneys general warned CVS and Walgreens that doing so would be in violation of federal law and that they were opening themselves to penalties.
But we can't rest on our laurels with this boycott: Walgreens and CVS will only listen to us when their profits are threatened — we need a HUGE boycott so that blood money they get from selling abortion pills is dwarfed by the profits they lose when pro-life America shops elsewhere.
Even Politico admitted in its reporting that "pressure" from pro-life voters like you helped change Walgreens' plans, so now we're asking you to take the next step: simply share this petition with your friends and ask them to join the boycott.
Thank you!
---------------------------------------------
Walgreens and CVS will begin selling mifepristone — a powerful chemical that kills unborn children in the womb — if pro-life America does not ACT NOW.
Pro-life Americans MUST STOP the widespread sale and distribution of mifepristone by sending a message that only big-box stores will understand: A NATIONAL BOYCOTT OF WALGREENS AND CVS.
Walgreens and CVS are the newest back-door channels for the pro-abortion movement, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
Will you act now to STOP abortion drugs from reaching your pharmacy?
Our work in the pro-life movement is FAR from over, especially now that Walgreens and CVS have chosen to push deadly drugs in their stores and in our communities!
SIGN and SEND a message to Walgreens and CVS! This is completely unacceptable!
We must stop abortion from reaching our pharmacies and stop the abortion industry from poisoning our communities — before it’s too late.
These big-box stores respond only to profit. The pro-life movement must enact a national boycott if the abortion industry dares flood our neighborhoods!
SIGN and SEND a strong message to Walgreens and CVS: unless they immediately reverse course, the entire pro-life movement will BOYCOTT their stores!
SIGN NOW and send a clear message!
MORE INFORMATION:
CVS & Walgreens announce plans to dispense abortion pills after Biden FDA loosens restrictions
RELATED: Wyoming House passes new pro-life bill as fate of pre-Dobbs trigger law hangs in the balance
In both cases, the abortion providers challenging the pro-life laws argue they violate Wyoming’s constitution, which safeguards the right of every “competent adult … to make his or her own health care decisions.”
USA Today pointed out that defenders of the “Life is a Human Right Act” contend that the law doesn’t undermine constitutional guarantees because abortion isn’t health care.
In her oral decision, Judge Owens said the determination of whether or not abortion fits the description of health care is a matter for the courts, not lawmakers.
“The state can not legislate away a constitutional right,” she said. “It’s not clear whether abortion is health care. The court has to then decide that.”
Owens didn’t comment on another piece of pro-life legislation, a measure recently signed by Wyoming’s Republican Gov. Mark Gordon that would prohibit the distribution of abortion pills in the state.
Wyoming is the first state in the country to pursue an outright ban on the drugs, which are increasingly surpassing surgical abortions as the preferred method to kill unborn babies in the womb.
The abortion pill ban is slated to take effect in July.