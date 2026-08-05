Judge temporarily protects Catholic nuns from New York’s assisted suicide law

(LifeSiteNews) — New York may not enforce its new assisted suicide law against a group of Catholic nuns and religious health ministries, at least for the time being, U.S. District Judge Ann Nardacki has ruled.

Signed by Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul in February, the so-called “Medical Aid in Dying Act” allows patients given a prognosis of six months or fewer to live to be prescribed euthanasia drugs, upon affirmation by two doctors that they have “decision-making capacity.” Eligibility is limited to state residents, and the New York State Department of Health claims that a “long list of rigorous safeguards” are in place to prevent “abuse,” including a waiting period and that patients are informed of alternatives such as hospice and palliative care. The law took effect on August 5.

Shortly before the law was slated to take effect, U.S. District Judge Orelia Eleta Merchant dismissed a lawsuit by disability rights activists arguing that the law constituted discrimination under the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act, ruling that the challengers lacked standing.

Last month, the Diocese of Rockville Centre and four communities of Catholic religious sisters (the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, Little Sisters of the Poor, Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne, the Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict), filed a lawsuit arguing that the law violates the First Amendment by forcing religious institutions that care for the elderly and terminally ill to participate despite their convictions.

“We will never submit to New York’s culture of death,” said Bishop John Oliver Barres of the Diocese of Rockville Centre. “Assisted suicide is a grave moral failure that puts the elderly, the disabled, and those suffering from mental and emotional illness at risk of abuse and manipulation. Christ the Divine Physician calls us to accompany the sick and dying with compassion, not abandon them to death. The court should protect that millennia-old mission.”

In response, Nardacki has issued a temporary restraining order barring the state from using the law to compel the plaintiffs to provide information, make arrangements to facilitate, or otherwise participate in assisted suicide, or barring them from disciplining any employee who does so. The next filings in the case are due by August 20.

“This agreement is an important first step towards protecting religious freedom. New York cannot force the Church to answer suffering with suicide or abandon the sick and dying when they need caremost,” said Bishop Barres. “Until our legal fight is resolved, this temporary agreement keeps our ministries free to serve every patient according to the Gospel. We continue to proclaim that every human life is sacred and worthy of love until its natural end.”

Assisted suicide is currently legal in 13 states plus the District of Columbia, with legalization measures pending in a dozen more.

As Patients Rights Action Fund (PRAF) executive director Matt Vallière has argued, current euthanasia programs in the United States constitute discrimination against patients with life-threatening conditions in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, as when a state will “will pay for every instance of assisted suicide” but not palliative care, “I don’t call that autonomy, I call that eugenics.”

Live Action’s Bridget Sielicki further notes that “because a paralytic is involved, a person can look peaceful, while they actually drown to death in their own bodily secretions. Experimental assisted suicide drugs have led to the ‘burning of patients’ mouths and throats, causing some to scream in pain.’ Furthermore, a study in the medical journal Anaesthesia found that a third of patients took up to 30 hours to die after ingesting assisted suicide drugs, while four percent took seven days to die.”

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